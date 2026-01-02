Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin. EFE
Tragedy

Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy

Indonesian rescuers on Monday found a body during the search for Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin and his children after their boat sank near the coast

Reuters

Friday, 2 January 2026, 16:46

Indonesian rescuers on Monday found a body during the search for Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin and his children after their boat sank near the coast of a popular tourist spot on Friday, the country's rescue agency said. Martin was a coach with Valencia CF women's squad. The club said he and his three children died "in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by authorities".

The boat Martin and his family were on capsized on Friday after suffering engine failure during bad weather in the Padar Island Strait, close to the resort town of Labuan Bajo, authorities said. The location is near the Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site where the rare Komodo dragons live.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall sells land for 7.3m euros to development company
  2. 2 A year in Spain for losing power and also for clinging onto it
  3. 3 A year of protests and promises
  4. 4 Christmas lunch for Mijas animal shelter raises 3,400 euros
  5. 5 Caring Torremolinos residents donate 160 gifts to the town
  6. 6 A year when ambition was tested and resilience revealed
  7. 7 False friends
  8. 8 Looking back and moving forward
  9. 9 Around 1,800 people turn out to end 2025 in Torremolinos during fun run to support Cudeca

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy

Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy