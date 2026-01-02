Valencia CF coach lost with kids in boat tragedy

Reuters Friday, 2 January 2026, 16:46 Share

Indonesian rescuers on Monday found a body during the search for Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martin and his children after their boat sank near the coast of a popular tourist spot on Friday, the country's rescue agency said. Martin was a coach with Valencia CF women's squad. The club said he and his three children died "in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by authorities".

The boat Martin and his family were on capsized on Friday after suffering engine failure during bad weather in the Padar Island Strait, close to the resort town of Labuan Bajo, authorities said. The location is near the Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site where the rare Komodo dragons live.