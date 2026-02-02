Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the man on top of the Vueling plane at Valencia airport. ABC
Valencia

Valencia airport incident: Man climbs onto roof of Vueling plane and delays flight

The 24-year-old was evacuated by ambulance due to his 'altered mental state' after causing two-hour delays to an Amsterdam-bound flight

Alba Pérez Espada

Valencia

Monday, 2 February 2026, 12:14

A man caused a Vueling flight to Amsterdam to be delayed for more than two hours at Valencia airport in Manises on Saturday afternoon, when he climbed onto the roof of the aeroplane.

The incident occurred shortly before 6.30pm. The individual allegedly gained improper access to the airfield before scaling the fuselage of the plane while carrying a backpack. Video footage recorded by passengers shows the man running along the roof of the aircraft while gesturing and shouting.

The disruption lasted several minutes before Guardia Civil officers arrived on the scene. They successfully removed the 24-year-old Moroccan national from the top of the plane.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted due to his «altered mental state». He has also been reported for a breach of the Aviation Safety Act.

Witnesses described a scene of confusion and concern. In one video, a passenger can be heard saying he did not want to «see his head split open», while others expressed fears that the intruder might have been armed.

Fortunately, the incident did not pose a physical risk to airport staff or passengers. The Guardia Civil confirmed there were no injuries and that the man was not carrying any weapons.

