Free train journey passes for regular commuters in Spain will be available again from this Thursday

Raquel Merino Málaga Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 10:30 | Updated 10:48h.

It's official: Spain's state railway operator Renfe's passes for free short and medium distance service will become available once again this Thursday, 30 January. Just today, the BOE (Spain's official state gazette) published the new omnibus decree agreed between central government and Catalonia's pro-independence party Junts which covers 29 social measures, including subsidies for public transport.

The measures were approved on Tuesday, after a new royal decree law was agreed, with changes to the most social part. Free travel cards will be available again for local and medium-distance trains, as well as for long-distance buses, under the same conditions as before. This reverses the situation from last week, when the purchase of such tickets was not possible.

The 50% discount for recurrent users of Avant rail services, declared as a public service obligation, will also remain in force. Thus, a 50% discount will be maintained for all Avant multi-journey tickets (Tarjeta Plus Pass, Tarjeta Plus 10 or Tarjeta Plus 10-45) sold from 1 January, with specific conditions of use. Meanwhile, commuter trains in Cantabria and Asturias and overland public transport in the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands will be free throughout the year.

The conditions for acquiring and using a free travel pass are similar to those for the current tickets. Users must be registered on the Renfe website with their DNI, after which, to apply for the passes, they need to submit a deposit of 10 euros for a Cercanías or Rodalies ticket; another 10 euros for Services de Proximidad, and 20 euros for conventional Media Distancia services, which will be returned at the end of each four-month period, as long as the conditions are met (having completed at least 16 journeys during the period of validity of the passes).

Other subsidised services

High-demand services between Murcia and Alicante, Avant services between Ourense and A Coruña, and Madrid-Salamanca point-to-point services will continue to be free of charge during the first half of the year.

Public bicycle rental systems remain part of the public transport subsidies, with a 50% discount.

On the other hand, the government will continue to subsidise 30% of a minimum 50% discount on regional transport, with the other 20% to be paid by the regions. As an exception, the regional government of Madrid has opted to subsidise 30%, so that the total discount could reach 60% on monthly tickets.

From July and for the whole of the second half of the year, these regional discounts will become 40%, financed in equal parts (20%) by the state government and the region. A single monthly pass of 20 euros will be created for the whole country for all the Cercanías networks.