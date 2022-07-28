Unemployment in Spain falls to lowest rate in 14 years There are now more people in work than at any time since 2008 and 12.48% of the active population are jobless

Neither war in Ukraine nor raging inflation seem to have dented the Spanish economy’s ability to create jobs.

The quarterly Economically Active Population Survey (or EPA - Encuesta de Población Activa) for April to June was published today, 28 July. It is seen as the most reliable way to monitor unemployment. There were 255,300 fewer unemployed in the three months to June, with the jobless rate falling to 12.48%, three points down on last year. This was the lowest for 14 years. Some 2.9m people were out of work.

As the labour market is growing and more people are looking for work, 383,300 new jobs were created in the three months to July. This is less than last year but more than 2019. The amount of people in work in Spain was close to 20.5 million at the end of June, the highest figure since 2008 and close to the record amount in 2007.

Malaga province figures

On a local level, Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, went from 162,500 unemployed at the end of April to 145,200 at the end of June, a drop of 17,300 as the tourist season kicked in. This means the local unemployment rate stood at almost 18%, down from 20% three months earlier.

With the recent tightening of rules on contracting staff, there has been an increase in permanent rather than temporary contracts, although many of these permanent contracts are only for working the peak months of the year.