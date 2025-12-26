Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The house where the incident happened. AFP
Crime

Alleged squatters kill two men sent by owner of a luxury villa in Spain to evict them

The arrested individuals, two Polish men with police records, allegedly beat to death two German nationals and injured a third who tried to stop them from breaking into the house

Colpisa/ Agencies

Alicante

Friday, 26 December 2025, 11:55

A violent incident has shaken the residents of Elche (Alicante) during the Christmas celebrations. It happened on the 22 December in a luxury villa in the Pinet area, when two people who apparently occupied the house illegally allegedly beat two other people to death and injured a third who were trying to prevent the assailants from entering the property.

The victims were apparently sent by the German owner of the villa to prevent them from occupying the house, something the detainees had done on previous occasions.

The two assailants, two Polish nationals with police records in Spain, then barricaded themselves in the house, and after negotiations with the Guardia Civil, they were finally arrested. The actions of the officers put an end to a high tension situation that lasted for nearly 20 hours, marked by the deployment of an extensive police operation after the discovery of the two bodies in the street and another seriously injured, according to TodoAlicante.

A neighbour alerted

The alert came late in the afternoon on the day of the Christmas raffle. A neighbour alerted the authorities after witnessing several individuals dragging two corpses through the street of the Elche district. When the first patrol of the Local Police arrived at the scene, they found three German nationals lying on the ground, two of them lifeless, and a third one seriously injured. According to sources close to the case, the neighbour told the officers that she feared for her life, convinced that the alleged killers were after her.

