Two white label extra virgin olive oils among top rated in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 14:41

Two white label olive oils are among the best rated in Spain, according to the national Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU). A total of 23 extra virgin olive oils (EVOO) on sale in supermarkets were analysed, with the results included in the consumer group's latest report.

The top ranking goes to the EVOO from Oleoestepa, DOP Estepa, with a score of 89 out of 100 (price: 12.44 euros/litre). This is followed by two white label oils: Auchan Bio Ecológico from Alcampo (14.26 euros/litre) and AOVE Hacendado from Mercadona (8.75 euros/litre).

These prices may not correspond to current prices as the report was published at the end of 2024 and the official prices in force in November of that year were used as a basis. Of the top ten, five are white label oils. Their price is, on average, 1.50 euros cheaper than that of the leading brands.

Factors analysed

Labelling accounts for 10% of the overall oil rating for the OCU, which also takes into account these factors, in addition to value for money, when drawing its conclusions:

- The purity of the oil, understood as the absence of mixtures of different oils.

- The level of acidity, which must be within the appropriate parameters (15% of the score).

- The quality and care of the olives (another 15%).

- Oxidation of the oil (10% of the mark).

- The state of conservation (15%).

- The remaining percentage of the mark (45%) was obtained from the tasting or sensory analysis of the oil.

Regarding the use of extra virgin olive oil, the OCU recommends reserving it for salads or raw preparations. For stews, it is enough to use normal virgin olive oil, which is always a little cheaper. And for frying, an even cheaper refined oil can be used, which also has a higher smoke point.