Two police officers jailed for ordering three men to strip naked at traffic checkpoint in Spain

Two Guardia Civil officers have been sent to prison after ordering three men to strip naked at a traffic checkpoint in central Spain.

The officers stopped the victims - three men and a woman - who were travelling on the AP-6 at the El Espinar toll in Segovia and proceeded to check them for drugs, weapons and stolen goods in a routine inspection. The woman wasn't searched until later, but the men were taken away from the road where one officer asked them to take off their shoes, turn their socks inside out and pull down their trousers and underwear. After they refused to do so, the officer threatened to arrest one of them if they did not obey. He also ordered another of the young men to lift up his genitals.

The officers were sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment - they have also been disqualified from the police force for six years. A third officer was acquitted. The sentence comes after the officers' appeals of their initial sentences handed down by the Segovia Provincial Court were thrown out.

This way of being searched, without sufficient reason, "caused objective humiliation to the three people involved and resulted in feelings of shame", the court heard. The incident was witnessed by the second officer who "despite this, did nothing to prevent it". The court rejected his claim that he did not commit any crime. "It was necessary, if he was a superior officer to the other accused officer, for him to order him to stop the strip search and if he did not stop to then go to the officer who had operational command there, who, according to the evidence, was the third officer," the court heard.