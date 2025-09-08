Two people seriously injured after tourist coach carrying 60 passengers overturns in Barcelona

Europa Press Barcelona Monday, 8 September 2025, 09:58 | Updated 10:19h. Share

Two passengers on a coach were seriously injured and one less seriously injured when it overturned with about sixty passengers on board at around 12.20pm on Sunday. The accident happened at kilometre 127.7 of the C-32 road, near Santa Susanna (Barcelona), although there are no fears for the lives of any of them.

There were 53 people injured, of whom the Servei d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) transferred the two serious to the Germans Trias Hospital in Girona, the less serious to the Hospital de Mataró and six minors: one to Mataró and the others to Calella, reported the SEM via X social media.

Confirmades 5… https://t.co/0BCsmH5cMi — SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) September 7, 2025

Eight ambulances, two medical helicopters and a joint SEM-Bomberos de la Generalitat team were activated. However, most of the passengers, including tourists of various nationalities, were able to get out of the coach unaided and climb up the slope where the vehicle came to rest.

Psychological support

In addition, the SEM provided psychological support to those affected at the Can Xaubet pavilion in Pineda de Mar (Barcelona).

The Generalitat de Catalunya's fire brigade provided initial assistance to the passengers with 14 crews and checked the vehicle and the surrounding area to see if there were more people injured.

The fire brigade stabilised the overturned coach at around 2.15pm In addition, the transport company that owns the coach sent another vehicle to continue the route with the passengers who were not injured.

The Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) reported via X that, after the accident, only one lane remained open in the southbound/Barcelona direction. The mayors of the municipalities of Santa Susanna and Palafolls (Barcelona) also attended the scene of the accident.