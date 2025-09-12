Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The last edition of TheFork Awards gala. SUR
Food and drink

Two Costa del Sol restaurants nominated for best opening in Spain awards

One in Malaga city and another in Benalmádena will compete in TheFork Awards against 39 other new businesses that opened across the country last year

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:56

Malaga is once again being recognised for the quality of its gastronomy at a national level. Two restaurants in the province have just been nominated for best opening of the year 2024 in Spain at TheFork Awards. The contenders are Tragatá in Malaga city and Aviva in Benalmádena.

The provincial candidates will compete against 39 other establishments from all over the country in 14 regions. The list of finalists has been drawn up by a jury made up of 58 Michelin-starred Spanish chefs. There are also five other candidates from the Andalucía region.

The nine finalists and the overall winner will be announced on 3 November at a gala event attended by 300 guests at the Caixabank Príncipe Pío theatre in Madrid. At this event, all the finalists will be recognised and the People's Choice, which will be chosen by the users of the booking platform themselves, will be unveiled. Users will be able to vote for their favourite until 19 October.

Contenders from Malaga and Andalucía

Of the Malaga province hopefuls Aviva was the first to open. Located in the Altos del Higuerón area of Benalmádena, it is the personal project of chef Juanjo Carmona. It is a signature grill where the embers act as the thread that runs through the product. The restaurant has been proposed by chef José Carlos García.

Tragatá, meanwhile, opened in July last year in the heart of Alameda Principal, in Malaga, with the seal of Benito Gómez (two Michelin stars at Bardal in Ronda). At the helm of the kitchen is Daniel Moreno, who boasts a cuisine in which flavour and the defence of the product are paramount. The restaurant has been proposed by the chefs Paolo Casagrande and Álvaro Salazar.

The other Andalusian contenders are Ghoa in Chipiona (Cadiz), Leartá in Seville and Orient Express in Almeria.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  2. 2 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  3. 3 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  4. 4 Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under &euro;500,000
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  6. 6 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  7. 7 August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province
  8. 8 Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two Costa del Sol restaurants nominated for best opening in Spain awards

Two Costa del Sol restaurants nominated for best opening in Spain awards