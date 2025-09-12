Two Costa del Sol restaurants nominated for best opening in Spain awards

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:56 Share

Malaga is once again being recognised for the quality of its gastronomy at a national level. Two restaurants in the province have just been nominated for best opening of the year 2024 in Spain at TheFork Awards. The contenders are Tragatá in Malaga city and Aviva in Benalmádena.

The provincial candidates will compete against 39 other establishments from all over the country in 14 regions. The list of finalists has been drawn up by a jury made up of 58 Michelin-starred Spanish chefs. There are also five other candidates from the Andalucía region.

The nine finalists and the overall winner will be announced on 3 November at a gala event attended by 300 guests at the Caixabank Príncipe Pío theatre in Madrid. At this event, all the finalists will be recognised and the People's Choice, which will be chosen by the users of the booking platform themselves, will be unveiled. Users will be able to vote for their favourite until 19 October.

Contenders from Malaga and Andalucía

Of the Malaga province hopefuls Aviva was the first to open. Located in the Altos del Higuerón area of Benalmádena, it is the personal project of chef Juanjo Carmona. It is a signature grill where the embers act as the thread that runs through the product. The restaurant has been proposed by chef José Carlos García.

Tragatá, meanwhile, opened in July last year in the heart of Alameda Principal, in Malaga, with the seal of Benito Gómez (two Michelin stars at Bardal in Ronda). At the helm of the kitchen is Daniel Moreno, who boasts a cuisine in which flavour and the defence of the product are paramount. The restaurant has been proposed by the chefs Paolo Casagrande and Álvaro Salazar.

The other Andalusian contenders are Ghoa in Chipiona (Cadiz), Leartá in Seville and Orient Express in Almeria.