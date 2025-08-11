Pair of false police officers shoot French tourists after stopping them on motorway to ask for money

J.M.L. Toledo Monday, 11 August 2025, 17:35 Share

A group of French tourists who were travelling through the province of Toledo in Spain last weekend will not forget their stay in the country after getting shot at by a pair of phony police officers. The incident took place at the intersection of the A-4 motorway and the AP-36 toll motorway at Dosbarrios (Toledo).

A vehicle pulled up alongside the tourists and asked them to stop. The false police officers - two young men with their faces hidden - asked them for their documents and demanded immediate payment of a sum of money in cash to let them continue their journey. The tourists, who had no such amount of money on them, became suspicious and fled. They drove the wrong way down the A-4 motorway for several kilometres, leading many road users to believe that it was a reckless driver.

As they drove off, the criminals shot at their vehicle. One of the bullets broke the rear window of the car and lodged in the front passenger seat, without causing injury to the occupants. They finally managed to reach hotel-restaurant Los Arcos, located next to the A-4, from where they alerted the security forces. A few minutes later, half a dozen vehicles of the Guardia Civil arrived at the hotel and opened an investigation to find the two criminals.

The perpetrators' vehicle was located by the police near Dosbarrios, with changed number plates.