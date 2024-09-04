Medicine used to prevent blood clots recalled from shelves in Spain

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 16:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Health authorities have issued a warning about two batches of a medicine used to prevent blood clots.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) recalled two batches of the medicine, clopidogrel pensa 75 mg film-coated tablets EFG. It followed the detection of out-of-specification results in tests.

The batches of concern are 220118 with an expiry date of 28 February 2025 and 230756 with an expiry date of 31 March 2026. The manufacturer of the medicine is Fine Foods & Fharmaceuticals NTM SPA, while the marketing holder in Spain is Towa Pharmaceutical SA.

Aemps classified the risk as class two - class one corresponds to a higher potential risk and class three to a lower risk.