Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of Mont Blanc. Reuters
Two Spanish mountaineers plunge to their deaths from highest mountain in the Alps after rope snaps
112 incident

Two Spanish mountaineers plunge to their deaths from highest mountain in the Alps after rope snaps

At the time of the accident the men were descending from the summit of Mont Blanc du Tacul. A third climber escaped uninjured but is suffering from shock

Gerard Bono

Bilbao

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:12

Opciones para compartir

Two Spanish mountaineers died on Wednesday on Mont Blanc in the Alps following an accident while descending the summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres, according to French media and confirmed by ABC newspaper. A third man, who reportedly raised the alarm, escaped injury before being rescued by the French Gendarmerie.

According to information published by local media such as France Bleu and Franceinfo, at the time of the incident the three climbers were descending from the summit of Mont Blanc du Tacul, specifically on the north face of the Gervasutti corridor. The two climbers who died in the fall were aged 26 and 27.

According to initial reports, for unknown reasons, the rope linking the three climbers together snapped.

According to France Bleu radio, the bodies of the Spaniards have been transported to Chamonix. The third climber, who is suffering from shock, is the one who is said to have raised the alarm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  3. 3 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70
  7. 7 Costa del Sol rock ensemble take their psychedelic Pink Floyd Experience to Seville
  8. 8 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs
  9. 9 Zorrocallao: Bringing the taste of summer to Rincón de la Victoria for the last three years
  10. 10 Six winners of Benalmádena traders' association best-decorated competition announced

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad