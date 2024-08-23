Two Spanish mountaineers plunge to their deaths from highest mountain in the Alps after rope snaps

Gerard Bono Bilbao Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Two Spanish mountaineers died on Wednesday on Mont Blanc in the Alps following an accident while descending the summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres, according to French media and confirmed by ABC newspaper. A third man, who reportedly raised the alarm, escaped injury before being rescued by the French Gendarmerie.

According to information published by local media such as France Bleu and Franceinfo, at the time of the incident the three climbers were descending from the summit of Mont Blanc du Tacul, specifically on the north face of the Gervasutti corridor. The two climbers who died in the fall were aged 26 and 27.

According to initial reports, for unknown reasons, the rope linking the three climbers together snapped.

According to France Bleu radio, the bodies of the Spaniards have been transported to Chamonix. The third climber, who is suffering from shock, is the one who is said to have raised the alarm.