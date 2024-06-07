Batch of canned tuna recalled by well-known supermarket chain in Spain after glass fragments detected

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

There is a new food safety alert in Spain. This time it is linked to a canned food distributed throughout the country by a popular supermarket chain. The Spanish food safety and nutrition agency (Aesan) has warned of the presence of glass fragments in jars of white tuna in olive oil marketed under the Carrefour Extra brand. The batch has been recalled after the glass was detected by the company's own self-monitoring system.

Aesan explained that the alert had been passed on by health authorities in the Madrid region, who in turn communicated it to the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI). The company reported the incident to the food safety authority, in compliance with legislation and in order to avoid making unsafe food available to the public.

The company that distributed the product has already informed its customers both in shops and on its website. Specifically, the product in question is Bonito del Norte in olive oil - branded Carrefour Extra - and sold in a 280 gram glass container with the barcode 3560071085858. Its lot number is L-1827.

“As part of the self-monitoring system, the breakage of a container has been detected during the packaging of this batch,” the Carrefour website stated. The chain asked those customers who may have the product in their homes to refrain from consuming it and encouraged them to go to their nearest shop to return it for a refund. “This warning refers exclusively to the batch and reference indicated, the rest of the products are not affected,” the company clarified.