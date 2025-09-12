Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Álvaro García Ortiz with King Felipe at the recent opening of the judicial year. EFE
Spain

Trial of Spain's Attorney General to go ahead, judge says

Álvaro García Ortiz is accused of disclosure of secrets in relation to a tax investigation involving the boyfriend of the Madrid regional president

SUR

MADRID.

Friday, 12 September 2025, 12:28

Supreme Court Justice Ángel Hurtado has agreed to open trial proceedings against Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz for an alleged crime of disclosure of secrets of Alberto González Amador, boyfriend of Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso. In a ruling, the investigating judge has taken the step of placing García Ortiz in the dock, marking the first time that a state Attorney General has faced trial in the Supreme Court.

The government continues to maintain total confidence in the Attorney General and he has said that he will not resign.

"If I am [still] here as Attorney General, it is because I believe in justice and in the institutions that uphold it," said García Ortiz at the formal opening of the judicial year last Friday.

Meanwhile, on another front of alleged corruption at the top of government, the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was interviewed by an investigating judge this week over her use of a state-paid secretary for personal business. Gómez reassured the judge that if any help were given it was a "favour" in "exceptional circumstances".

