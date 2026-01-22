Train drivers threaten to bring Spain to a halt with general strike from 9 to 11 February

A. T. Thursday, 22 January 2026, 12:33 Share

The train accidents in Adamuz and Barcelona that have painted Spain black this week have led to various groups questioning the government's management of the railway network. One such group is Semaf (majority train drivers' union), which has threatened to bring the entire country to a halt with a general strike between 9 and 11 February.

Three of the at least 43 victims of the two train accidents, which occurred in the space of just 48 hours, are train drivers. Almost 200 people were injured.

The union's objective is to demand of those responsible for the rail network "reliability and safety". Semaf's executive committee have stated that they consider the "constant deterioration of the railway unacceptable".

The strikers demand that administrations, infrastructure managers and operating companies "urgently" take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of both passengers and members of staff. Other unions, such as CC OO and USO, have the same demands. If measures are not taken, all of these workers' representatives threaten to take action.

In response to these warnings, minister of transport Óscar Puente said that he believes that a general strike is not the best way for train drivers to pursue their demands. On the other hand, he told them that he understands their current state of mind and concerns, given that they have lost three colleagues in such a short amount of time.

Searching for the middle ground, Puente promised to open negotiations with them to try to reach an agreement that would allow the strike to be called off. "We are going to work with them, listen to them, see how we can satisfy their demands, do what is possible and, from there, address this issue in the hope that we can ensure that the strike is not called or, if it is, that it can be called off," he said.

As per what Semaf has said, the general strike is only the first of a series of measures and actions that the union is going to take in the face of the serious crisis in the state railway network. The union's leadership has already announced that, in view of the latest events, it intends to go to court to "demand criminal liability from the people in charge of guaranteeing safety in the railway infrastructure".

The train drivers have said that they do not intend to allow the opening of the Cercanías and Media Distancia services in Catalonia without first verifying any operations as safe. Following the news of the two incidents that occurred in Gelida and Macanet on Tuesday, Semaf took "the necessary steps to stop the traffic of all trains running in the Rodalies area". The suspension of short-distance services in Catalonia continued on Wednesday.

In order to avoid new incidents during storm Harry, Semaf requests that the same procedure is applied in the whole network.