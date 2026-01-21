Train drivers call general strike after Adamuz and Barcelona accidents

State in which the Rodalies train that crashed in Gelida (Barcelona) was left this Tuesday.

A. T. Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 12:34

Spanish train drivers have called a general strike following the two serious accidents that happened in Adamuz (Cordoba) and in Gelida (Barcelona), leading to at least 43 fatal victims, including three colleagues of theirs, and almost 200 injured passengers and members of staff.

The general strike was called by Semaf (train drivers' union) on Wednesday morning. The professionals demand that the safety of "staff members and passengers" be guaranteed by the "reliability of the Spanish railway network".

"All of us at Semaf are devastated," the union's executive committee says, describing the "constant deterioration of the railway" as "unacceptable". Strikers demand of administrations, infrastructure managers and operating companies to "urgently" take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the network.

Train drivers hold those responsible for ensuring safety on the railway infrastructure criminally liable

As per what Semaf has said, the general strike is only the first of a series of measures and actions that the union is going to take in the face of the serious crisis in the state railway network. The union's leadership has already announced that, in view of the latest events, it intends to go to court to "demand criminal liability from the people in charge of guaranteeing safety in the railway infrastructure".

Train drivers have said that they do not intend to allow the opening of the Cercanías and Media Distancia services in Catalonia without first verifying any operations as safe. Following the news of the two incidents that occurred in Gelida and Macanet on Tuesday, Semaf took "the necessary steps to stop the traffic of all trains running in the Rodalies area". The suspension of short-distance services in Catalonia continued on Wednesday.

In order to avoid new incidents during storm Harry, Semaf requests that the same procedure is applied in the whole network.

Unions to seek safety confirmations before each service

Semaf has stated that it will seek a confirmation of safety from those responsible for providing it before each train service. "When these guarantees are not available, the train operation shall be adapted to the real operating conditions of the infrastructure," the union said, adding that preventive speed reductions will be applied in such cases.

Finally, in light of the emotional shock following the death of three drivers and multiple passengers, Semaf recommends that "anyone not in a position to provide service (in accordance with order FOM 2872/2010) should notify their supervisors".

CC OO warn that it will join the strike

The general secretary of the railway sector of the CC OO trade union has warned that, if traffic safety in the Spanish railway network is not immediately revised and enhanced, it will also call strikes or implement other pressure measures.

Union officials have stated that a possible strike will demand "concrete commitments, adequate resources and effective protocols to prevent tragedies like these from happening again".

CC OO demands "the immediate adoption of real and effective measures to review and strengthen safety protocols, as well as a rigorous investigation of what happened both in Adamuz and Barcelona". "It is essential to establish and implement clear and coordinated protocols between civil protection, Renfe and Adif to ensure the protection of railway staff in risk situations," the union said.

The union says the safety of railway workers and those who use the public service "cannot continue in the current state". "It is unacceptable that those who guarantee the daily operation of rail transport should see their physical integrity compromised while carrying out their work," CC OO concluded.