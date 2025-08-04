Tourism hits record high in Spain with 45 million visitors up to June who have spent a whopping 60 billion euros

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 4 August 2025, 14:01 Share

The tourism boom that Spain has been experiencing since the pandemic shows no intentions of stopping. Just in the first six months of 2025, the country received more than 44.5 million foreign visitors, some 4.7% more than during the same period last year. Nearly 9.5 million international tourists arrived in the country in June alone and they spent more than 13 billion euros - that's 5.5% more year-on-year, according to data published by the INE national institute of statistics. The total expenditure of international tourists in the first half of the year reached almost 60 billion euros - an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

The tourists who add the most to the Spanish economy come from the UK (18% of the total), followed by Germany (12%) and France (8%). These are also the origin countries of the highest numbers of tourists, although Portugal is also gaining importance, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Visitors' favourite destinations are the Canary Islands (20% of total tourist spending), Catalonia (18%) and Madrid (15%). In other words, almost six out of every ten euros spent by foreigners in Spain is spent in one of these three regions.

For this reason, minister Jordi Hereu highlighted the importance of deseasonalisation that has been achieved in Spain. The country's tourism sector has demonstrated its strong ability to recover after the pandemic.

Almost 1,400 euros per person

In June alone, each tourist spent an average of 1,376 euros, representing an increase of 3.5% compared to last year. The average daily expenditure of visitors stood at 209 euros, with a year-on-year growth of 6.5%. On the other hand, the length of stay of the majority of tourists was between four and seven nights, which represents an increase in overnight stays of 2.4%.