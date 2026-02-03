Spain tourism statistics 2025: record 97 million visitors and €135bn revenue

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 12:07 Share

SPAIN’S tourism industry shattered records in 2025, welcoming 96.8 million international visitors and generating nearly €135 billion in revenue.

Despite narrowly missing the 100-million milestone, the figures represent a 3.2% increase in visitors and a significant 6.8% jump in total expenditure compared to 2024.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) confirms that tourism is now Spain's primary economic engine, accounting for 13% of the nation's GDP.

The number of visitors from Ireland and Portugal stood out, with double-digit increases. For yet another year, however, the British, followed by the French and the Germans, led the ranking, with one in four visitors.

Among the most visited destinations, Andalucía, Valencia and Madrid grew above average, while Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands were the regions that had the highest number of visitors, with more than half of the total number of tourists between them.

305 euros/day is the average expenditure of tourists visiting Madrid, 100 euros more per day than the national average

The rate at which tourist spending grew outpaced the growth in visitor numbers, with 7% compared to 3%, respectively. Two things account for this: a national strategy to attract visitors with higher purchasing power and the general rise in prices in hotels and restaurants.

The total expenditure of international tourists almost reached 135 billion euros, 6.8% more than the 126 billion in 2024. Thanks to this, tourism became the great lever of economic growth in Spain in 2025, accounting for 13% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Despite these good results, experts warn of a slowdown in growth, especially among domestic tourists, caused precisely by high prices.

The tourists who contributed the most were the British, with 23.6 billion euros, almost 5% more than in 2024. The countries that increased their spending the most were Italy (+6.6%) and the Nordic countries (+6.4%).

The average duration of trips fell by more than one day in 2025, to 7.1 days on average per trip. In other words, foreigners' holiday periods in Spain are shorter but more expensive. If we focus on average daily expenditure, the increase is almost 5% compared to 2024, with 195 euros per day.

Madrid registered a remarkable tourist spending increase of 11%, with trips exceeding 7 days (8% more than in 2024), which points to a long-haul visitor record. Spending per tourist in the region of Madrid soared to 305 euros per day on average.