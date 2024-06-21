Top court annuls sentence of former minister over Andalucía corruption scandal

Courts
A constitutional court's decision has annulled the nine-year ban on public office imposed on the Socialist former national minister and former Andalusian minister of Economy, Magdalena Álvarez, for the crime of prevarication in the so-called ERE case.
This was a macro-corruption trial of officials and politicians over misuse of public funds in Andalucía.
The conservative opposition said it was a backdoor pardon while Álvarez said she was "overcome" with the decision.
