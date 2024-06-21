Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Top court annuls sentence of former minister over Andalucía corruption scandal
Courts

The nine-year ban on holding public office imposed on the Socialist former national minister and former Andalusian minister of Economy, Magdalena Álvarez, has been overturned

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:57

A constitutional court's decision has annulled the nine-year ban on public office imposed on the Socialist former national minister and former Andalusian minister of Economy, Magdalena Álvarez, for the crime of prevarication in the so-called ERE case.

This was a macro-corruption trial of officials and politicians over misuse of public funds in Andalucía.

The conservative opposition said it was a backdoor pardon while Álvarez said she was "overcome" with the decision.

