Top court annuls sentence of former minister over Andalucía corruption scandal

SUR Madrid Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:57

A constitutional court's decision has annulled the nine-year ban on public office imposed on the Socialist former national minister and former Andalusian minister of Economy, Magdalena Álvarez, for the crime of prevarication in the so-called ERE case.

This was a macro-corruption trial of officials and politicians over misuse of public funds in Andalucía.

The conservative opposition said it was a backdoor pardon while Álvarez said she was "overcome" with the decision.