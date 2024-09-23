Tom Cruise makes flying visit to a Spanish village with a population of just 14

Joaquina Dueñas Malaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 13:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tom Cruise has made a surprise visit to the small village of Arguisal, in the Aragonese Pyrenees in the north of Spain. The well-known Mission Impossible star is said to have arrived by helicopter, accompanied by one of his sisters and his brother-in-law, to stay at the residence of Javier Oliván, director of operations at Meta and Mark Zuckerberg's right-hand man, according to what El Periódico de Aragón was able to confirm.

Oliván, who has roots in Huesca, has a house in the area with a private heliport, which favoured the privacy of this visit. Cruise is known for being extremely reserved about details of his personal life leaking out, so it is not surprising that he sought the tranquillity of this village, which has a population of only fourteen inhabitants. Although there do appear to be photographs of his getaway, the actor has reportedly asked people to keep them private, so we won't be able to see them.

This would be Cruise's third visit to Spain in recent months, after having visited Mallorca and other locations, which confirms his affinity with the country.