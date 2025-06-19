Thousands of asbestos victims to receive compensation ranging from 32,000 to 96,000 euros

Alfonso Torices Madrid Thursday, 19 June 2025, 17:30 Compartir

Spain's top government ministers have approved the procedure that will allow the start of payments to the thousands of people in the country who have developed serious illnesses as a result of years of exposure to asbestos. The royal decree, which comes three years after a special fund was created by law, will be in force in three months.

According to the regulation, the beneficiaries, or the heirs to their rights, will receive a sum of between 32,207 and 96,621 euros, depending on the seriousness of the illness caused by this toxic product.

Asbestos usually causes damage after prolonged contact at work. However, diseases can also develop because of environmental contamination in the home.

Beneficiaries will be all those who have a recognised permanent disability pension due to an occupational disease caused by asbestos; those who are entitled to legal compensation and have not received it in full; and those who are not in the above cases but have been diagnosed with one of three types of cancer (mesothelioma, lung or larynx) or asbestosis with moderate or severe functional repercussions caused by toxic minerals.

Formalities

To apply, beneficiaries must obtain a certificate of diagnosis of the aforementioned pathologies from their health authorities, after which they can apply for compensation from the Treasury of the National Social Security Institute. If they do not receive a reply within six months, they will have been refused.

The amount is based on the average annual permanent disability pension, which will be multiplied according to the disease. Asbestosis will give the right to a payment of 32,207 euros; larynx cancer, 48,310; lung cancer, 64,414; and mesothelioma, 96,621 euros. If several pathologies are present at the same time, compensation will be paid for the most serious one.