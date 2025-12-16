This is the WhatsApp feature you need to disable to avoid scams

Camilo Álvarez Granada Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 09:30 Share

Smartphones have made life much easier, as they allow you to execute hundreds of tasks without having to move from one place to another, only using a small device. However, this also entails a number of risks that should be taken into account in order to avoid scams.

A common practice when downloading an application is to accept its default settings. These include privacy and location settings, among other things. On WhatsApp, one of the default settings that is often not changed out of ignorance can easily lead to cyberattacks.

The option is turned on by default. This can cause mobile phones to fill up with images, multiple memes or audio files, overloading the device's memory. For audio files, there is no solution, as voice messages are downloaded automatically, but you can choose not to download images and other file formats unless authorised by the user.

It is best to disable this option to prevent images from being saved, especially those that are shared in groups, as they can negatively affect the capacity of the device.

In addition to protecting the phone, with this feature disabled, hackers will no longer be able to send downloaded files without the user's knowledge or consent. While WhatsApp already provides protection against unknown numbers, once hackers are in control of a mobile phone, they can send dangerous files to contacts, which will be downloaded automatically, even if the contact is not saved in the phone.

To disable this feature, go into WhatsApp settings, Storage and Data, and disable automatic downloading. This is possible on both iOS and Android, but only from the mobile, not from the desktop app.