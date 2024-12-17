Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a car beng driven along a flooded road in Murcia. Matínez Bueso
Workers in Spain allowed to stay home in event of severe weather warnings
Economy

Workers in Spain allowed to stay home in event of severe weather warnings

The new government ruling follows on from the 'Dana' disaster in Valencia when the fear of dismissal prompted many employees to take to the roads in dangerous conditions despite the forecast storms

María Ramírez

Madrid

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:40

The 'Dana' storms and subsequent flooding that struck several regions of Spain in late October and early November, especially in the Valencia area, has forced the Spanish government to approve various measures to provide financial support for the victims. The line of aid includes 600 euros per student for textbooks, an allocation of funds for the purchase of replacement vehicles and a fund for the repair or reconstruction of homes, among other monies available.

The fear of dismissal prompted many employees to show up for work despite the storms weather, which resulted in a large number of them being hit by the bad weather during their working day or whilst driving to or from the workplace. To prevent this situation from happening again, a meeting of the Spanish government's cabinet approved a new work ruling in November that will allow workers to stay at home if there is a severe weather alert in their area.

Conditions

The workers' statute for all Spain has been amended to include this new right. It is paid work leave of up to four days that all employees may apply for in the event of two specific scenarios. The first is the impossibility of setting off for work or continuing the journey already started into work following any recommendations, limitations or prohibitions on travel laid out by the competent authorities.

The second case is when there is a situation of serious and imminent risk, among which the BOE official state gazette includes those arising from a disaster or some adverse weather phenomenon. This enables the population to be protected against life-threatening situations without their resulting absence from work affecting their pay. However, the option of teleworking is envisaged whenever or wherever possible.

The period of absence from work can be extended beyond these four days. Specifically, it is established that the leave may be extended until "the circumstances that justified it" disappear. All of this, "without prejudice to the company's possibility of applying a suspension of the work contract or a reduction in the working day due to force majeure." Those who take this leave from work will pay contributions for these days, but will not have to make up for these lost days.

