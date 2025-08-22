This beach in northern Spain is one of the most beautiful in the world, according to National Geographic: how to get there

This beach in Cantabria is one of the most beautiful in the world according to National Geographic.

Patricia Marcos Friday, 22 August 2025, 11:36 Share

In the midst of the heatwave in Spain, the north of the country is becoming a refuge from the scorching temperatures that are affecting much of the country. Cantabria is an attractive destination for tourists, where they can not only escape the sweltering heat, but also enjoy the region's natural beaches and stunning landscapes.

Its coastline, bathed by the Cantabrian Sea, offers fine sandy beaches such as those of Somo, Laredo or Noja, ideal for people who search for sun, surfing opportunities and tranquillity. In addition, its coastal towns preserve a unique seafaring charm and are also home to beautiful sandy beaches.

San Vicente de la Barquera and Comillas are two of the essential places to visit in Cantabria. These towns, located in the west of the region, are home to one of the most beautiful Spanish beaches, according to National Geographic.

The magazine, which specialises in travel, has selected two Cantabrian beaches in its ranking of the 25 most beautiful beaches in Spain. In addition to Oyambre, the magazine has highlighted the beach of Trengandín, located in the municipality of Noja.

Zoom Oyambre Natural Park RED CÁNTABRA DE DESARROLLO RURAL

However, on this occasion we will focus on the beach of Oyambre, considered an unspoilt natural paradise in Cantabria, located between Comillas and San Vicente de la Barquera and next to the Oyambre natural park.

This protected area of around 5,700 hectares is of great ecological value, combining dunes, meadows, cliffs, estuaries and forests. It is also an important refuge for migratory birds and an ideal environment for ornithological tourism.

A natural paradise among the dunes

The more than two-kilometre-long Oyambre beach is considered one of the best preserved beaches in Cantabria. It is also one of the most beautiful. It stands out for its beautiful dune field of great ecological value, which separates it from the Ría de la Rabia estuary.

The fine golden sands, surrounded by meadows and woods characterise this wild and quiet site. It stands out from other more crowded beaches in the region, making it the perfect choice for those looking to be surrounded by nature. Furthermore, on clear days, the Picos de Europa can be seen on the horizon.

Zoom Oyambre Beach Red Cántabra de Desarrollo Rural

Oyambre beach is a meeting point for surfers due to its moderate waves. However, it is also an ideal place for long walks and swimming, while enjoying the peace and quiet. Its breathtaking scenery is worth a visit even in the winter.

Due to its location, many tourists use the opportunity to also visit the towns of San Vicente de la Varquera and Comillas, both about 6 kilometres away and considered among the most beautiful in the region for their spectacular natural surroundings and beautiful old towns.

How to get to Oyambre beach

Oyambre beach is some 450 kilometres from Madrid. It is easy to get there. By car, take the A-67 towards the north and then the A-8 towards Santander. Then follow the N-634 and take the exit to the CA-131, which will take you directly to the beach area.

By public transport, it is possible to get there by taking a direct bus from Madrid to San Vicente de la Barquera. Once there, take the intercity bus line K-41, which stops very close to the beach.