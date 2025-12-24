Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

TikToker asks which is the 'ugliest' accent in Spain and this was the most common reply

Although there was a range of answers, one particular region was mentioned the most

Inés Romero

Murcia

Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 10:56

Spanish is the second most widely spoken language in the world. More than 600 million people use it every day to communicate and in at least 21 countries it is the official language, according to the Cervantes Institute's yearbook 2024.

One of the things that make Spanish a very special language is its great variety of accents. You can find different nuances depending on the geographical area you are in. In Spain, for example, the differences are very noticeable. Each region has its own history and culture, something that is reflected in the way people speak. It is not the same to listen to someone from Andalucía as it is to someone from Galicia or Madrid.

These variants, for many people, are synonymous with lexical richness and identity. However, there are those who believe that in some regions Spanish is not particularly beautiful. The TikToker known as Yosoyjosema has taken to the streets to ask the public which is the ugliest accent in Spain, and the majority did not hesitate in their answer.

The ugliest accent in Spain, according to the public

Yosoyjosema, who has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, has recorded a video in which some people say which they think is the "ugliest" accent in Spain. Although there is a diversity of answers, there is one region that was mentioned the most.

@pedrititox ¿De dónde sale esa música? #foryou#fyp##humor#voz#doblaje ♬ sonido original - pedrititox

The Spanish regions with the "ugliest" accents

  • Andalucía (1 vote).

  • Murcia (4 votes)

  • Basque Country (2 votes)

  • Galicia (1 vote)

  • Canary Islands (2 votes)

  • Madrid (2 votes)

  • Catalonia (1 vote)

Four people agreed that Murcian is the least attractive accent in Spain. The rest of the votes were more evenly distributed, although it seems that the way Basques, Madrileños and Canarians speak is not very popular. One young man also pointed out that he hates Catalan. "They seem to speak with eggs in their mouths," he said.

