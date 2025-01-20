Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
These airports where Ryanair flies do not accept digital boarding passes stored on your mobile phone
Travel

These airports where Ryanair flies do not accept digital boarding passes stored on your mobile phone

The low-cost Irish airline has warned that passengers must possess printed copies of their boarding cards when travelling from these destinations

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 20 January 2025, 15:38

Printed Ryanair boarding passes are required if passengers are flying from airports where the company operates flights in Turkey (except Dalaman airport), Morocco and Tirana in Albania. These three countries in which it operates do not accept digital boarding passes, prompting Ryanair to issue a warning to prevent passengers from being caught out.

"We accept mobile boarding passes for flights from most airports in our network. However, airports in some countries are unfortunately not yet able to accept mobile boarding passes. Customers travelling from these airports must check in online and print out a paper boarding pass for their flights," Ryanair said on its website.

Disappearance of the printed boarding pass

The warning comes despite a recent announcement by the chief executive of the Irish airline, Michael O'Leary, who pointed out his intention to eliminate the printed boarding pass from May 2025, making them digital instead. Ryanair announced this measure as a commitment to digitalisation, with the supposed aim of streamlining its processes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
  2. 2 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  3. 3 Fuengirola's new flagship market project delayed until 2026
  4. 4 Cohousing projects grow in popularity on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Danish artist captures the bold colours and essence of Andalucía
  6. 6 Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces
  7. 7 Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich's Australian Open hopes
  8. 8 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  9. 9 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past
  10. 10 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Isabel Méndez. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These airports where Ryanair flies do not accept digital boarding passes stored on your mobile phone