These airports where Ryanair flies do not accept digital boarding passes stored on your mobile phone

Printed Ryanair boarding passes are required if passengers are flying from airports where the company operates flights in Turkey (except Dalaman airport), Morocco and Tirana in Albania. These three countries in which it operates do not accept digital boarding passes, prompting Ryanair to issue a warning to prevent passengers from being caught out.

"We accept mobile boarding passes for flights from most airports in our network. However, airports in some countries are unfortunately not yet able to accept mobile boarding passes. Customers travelling from these airports must check in online and print out a paper boarding pass for their flights," Ryanair said on its website.

Disappearance of the printed boarding pass

The warning comes despite a recent announcement by the chief executive of the Irish airline, Michael O'Leary, who pointed out his intention to eliminate the printed boarding pass from May 2025, making them digital instead. Ryanair announced this measure as a commitment to digitalisation, with the supposed aim of streamlining its processes.