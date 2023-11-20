Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
These are the two numbers ChatGPT thinks are most likely to win the El Gordo jackpot prize in Spain&#039;s famous Christmas lottery
Technology

These are the two numbers ChatGPT thinks are most likely to win the El Gordo jackpot prize in Spain's famous Christmas lottery

The artificial intelligence technology has analysed the data of the 210 draws held from 1812 to 2022 and offered its prediction for the 22 December draw

José A. González

José A. González

Madrid

Monday, 20 November 2023, 18:10

Compartir

ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence technology of the moment, has been put to work to predict the winning El Gordo jackpot number of this year's huge Christmas lottery draw in Spain. The technology has offered not one, but two numbers: 03695 or 02695. But don't rush to buy them, there are no more tickets available.

OpenAI's technology has not dreamt up a number, instead it has been 'trained' with the historical series of all the Christmas draws that have been held in Spain. Specifically, it has analysed all the jackpot results since 1812, reviewing a total of 210 numbers that have been drawn over all these years, and this year the ones that have won are the ones from Elche.

This year, the first prize will travel, according to ChatGPT, to La Cordobesa in Elche or Santa Cruz de Tenerife. "On Monday afternoon I started to receive several calls in a row asking for 03695 and thought it was strange", said Susana Irles, lottery ticket seller of La Cordobesa in Elche, told this newspaper. "In the afternoon all the tickets were sold out and also the ones I shared with the Tenerife administration," she added.

"The first calls came on Monday and by the afternoon all the tickets were sold out"

This is the first time - and she has been selling this number for seven years - that it has sold out in such a short time. "We always sold it decimo by decimo to the people who came in, but this year I've already been told that artificial intelligence is behind its popularity.

However, those lucky enough to have bought a 03695 'decimo' have the same odds of winning as those who have bought other numbers. ChatGPT is not able to predict an outcome in a game of chance. "I'm sorry, but I don't have the ability to predict specific future events, such as the results of the Christmas lottery," OpenAI's technology responded to this journalist looking for the winning number of the Christmas lottery. "The results of lottery draws are random and cannot be predicted with certainty," it clarified.

0.001% is the probability

of each number winning the first-prize jackpot

What has happened is that the OpenAI language model has responded to the only thing it can do, a statistical analysis of the results that have been given between 1812 and 2022, obtaining 03695 and 02695 as the most probable numbers. The possibility of these numbers being drawn is the same as always and the same as the rest of the balls: 0.001%.

"I don't have the ability to predict lottery numbers or provide information on which ones might be the most likely. Lottery draws tend to be completely random events, and each number has the same theoretical probability of being selected," he responds to the insistence. "If you decide to participate, do so consciously and responsibly," it advises.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  2. 2 Abandoned bank accounts in Spain: Millions of unclaimed euros are transferred to the state every year
  3. 3 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  4. 4 Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga
  5. 5 Three Costa educators in running for Best Teacher in Spain awards
  6. 6 Renfe angers rail passengers by using trick to minimise train delays along the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  8. 8 This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain
  9. 9 Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Home sales plummet by almost 30% in Malaga, higher than across Spain as a whole

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad