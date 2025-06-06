These are the three best sunscreens with SPF 30, according to leading consumer group

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 13:25 Compartir

The warm weather is here, accompanied by beach days and outdoor activities. The sun is an excellent source of vitamin D, but prolonged exposure can have serious repercussions for our health: from sunburns to skin cancer, photoageing and skin blemishes, hence the importance of using good protection.

There are countless options on the market, but which ones are the best? In order to find out, Spain's leading independent consumers' organisation (OCU) has carried out a complete market study, focusing on SPF30 creams.

This latest edition of the association's report includes a comparison of a total of 14 suncare products of all types - lotion, milk and spray - from leading supermarket and perfumery brands (Nivea, Garnier Delial, Babaria, Ecran), as well as pharmacy and parapharmacy ones (Avene, La Roche Posay, Nuxe, SVR), private labels or brands belonging to specific stores, such as Decathlon.

The analysis was carried out by a certified, expert and independent laboratory. "We assessed different aspects: from the protection factor, to the ease of use, the properties of the cream, its composition, the labelling, or the environmental impact of the product," the organisation said.

To determine the actual protection, the OCU used the HDRS method (hybrid diffuse reflectance spectroscopy) with a combination of "in vivo" and "in vitro" measurements, which allows the effectiveness of the product to be determined without exposing the users' skin. "This method, which has been questioned by some, became an ISO method a few months ago: it is the new international standard ISO 23698. This is very good news that confirms the seriousness of our sun cream studies," the OCU said.

As for the results, the organisation stated that all products fulfilled their basic purpose. "All the sunscreens complied with the labelling, so the user can rest assured. Your skin, with correct use of the sunscreen, will be protected from radiation," the OCU said.

However, although they all passed the test, some products scored results not as good as other ones. Some of the brands contain certain ingredients, which can affect sensitive skins or, in the long term, be harmful to the environment. According to the OCU, some SPF30 sunscreens include potentially allergenic fragrances in their composition (e.g. Nuxe Sun Lait solaire fondant, SunMed Sunscreen, Nivea Sun protect and refresh, Babaria Leche protectora solar SPF30 or Ecran Sunnique leche protectora familiar).

Similarly, while many sunscreens claim to be "free" of certain filters that are toxic to the aquatic environment, they may contain other negative ingredients. In addition, more than half of the products tested contain microplastics and only four of the 14 products use recycled materials in their packaging.

Zoom The best 30 protection sunscreens according to the OCU:

The best among the best

According to the OCU study, among the 14 sunscreens analysed, Decathlon Sun Cream SPF30 stands out the most. The product "not only complies with SPF and UVA protection, but does also not include suspicious substances".

Two other sprays also stand out for their good quality/price ratio: Protector Solar Sun Med Fps 30, sold in Mercadona, and Science Sun Protect Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, sold in Carrefour. "They are good options, but the former has an allergenic fragrance and Science could improve its environmental impact," the organisation said in its conclusions.

In any case, to guarantee its effectiveness, the OCU reminds us of the importance of using sunscreen properly, in sufficient quantity and in combination with other sun protection measures.