Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The supermarkets with the best and worst fruit, according to the OCU. Ideal
These are the best and worst supermarket chains in Spain for fruit and vegetables, according to leading consumer group
Food and drink

These are the best and worst supermarket chains in Spain for fruit and vegetables, according to leading consumer group

Despite the increase in price over the last year, the quality of these products on supermarket shelves is often below par, although not all stores are rated equally by customers

C. L.

Granada

Friday, 24 January 2025, 17:05

Spain's independent OCU organisation of consumers and esers has released a ranking of the best and worst supermarket chains in the country for buying fruit and vegetables, which are some of the essential and most valued items in the Spanish shopping basket.

Despite their increase in price over the last year, the quality of these products on supermarket shelves is often below par, although not all stores are rated equally by the consumers. For this reason, the OCU has analysed the percentage of purchases in a total of 18 large supermarkets to create a list of the best and worst rated.

According to the OCU survey, the highest rated supermarket chains nationally, in terms of 'satisfaction', are Aldi, Eroski and El Corte Inglés, all scoring above 50 out of 100 points.

According to the survey of more than 5,000 customers, Bonàrea is the supermarket rated worst by users, with 28 points below the average. However, although it is not highly rated for the purchase of fruit and vegetables, Bonàrea does have good scores for the purchase of fresh meat, ready meals and products for animals, among others.

Citing the survey, the OCU pointed out that 64% of those who go to the supermarket on a regular basis buy fruit and vegetables there, but for other fresh products, such as fish, they prefer to go directly to the market and other shops where they are sold fresh.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Communities of owners and tourist rentals in Spain
  3. 3 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  4. 4 It's all about the bass for Kali T. Parkin - whether that's guitar or double
  5. 5 Vintage motors on display at Retro classic car show in Malaga
  6. 6 Rob Sas Rock Duo offer two free gigs on the Costa this weekend
  7. 7 Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service
  8. 8 Explora Journeys: experience a new way of sailing
  9. 9 Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome
  10. 10 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These are the best and worst supermarket chains in Spain for fruit and vegetables, according to leading consumer group