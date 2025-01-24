These are the best and worst supermarket chains in Spain for fruit and vegetables, according to leading consumer group

The supermarkets with the best and worst fruit, according to the OCU.

C. L. Granada Friday, 24 January 2025, 17:05 Compartir

Spain's independent OCU organisation of consumers and esers has released a ranking of the best and worst supermarket chains in the country for buying fruit and vegetables, which are some of the essential and most valued items in the Spanish shopping basket.

Despite their increase in price over the last year, the quality of these products on supermarket shelves is often below par, although not all stores are rated equally by the consumers. For this reason, the OCU has analysed the percentage of purchases in a total of 18 large supermarkets to create a list of the best and worst rated.

According to the OCU survey, the highest rated supermarket chains nationally, in terms of 'satisfaction', are Aldi, Eroski and El Corte Inglés, all scoring above 50 out of 100 points.

According to the survey of more than 5,000 customers, Bonàrea is the supermarket rated worst by users, with 28 points below the average. However, although it is not highly rated for the purchase of fruit and vegetables, Bonàrea does have good scores for the purchase of fresh meat, ready meals and products for animals, among others.

Citing the survey, the OCU pointed out that 64% of those who go to the supermarket on a regular basis buy fruit and vegetables there, but for other fresh products, such as fish, they prefer to go directly to the market and other shops where they are sold fresh.