These are the new Mercadona store opening hours in Spain, starting from today

With the end of summer in sight, Mercadona will adjust its opening hours to the public from today Monday 1 September. This is the day on which the meteorological autumn begins but not the astronomical one, which starts on 22 September. The Valencia-based supermarket chain, headed by Juan Roig, will leave behind the extended summer opening hours - which allowed customers to shop until 10pm - to return to its usual routine throughout its store network.

From today, the chain's supermarkets will open at 9am and close at 9.30pm, from Monday to Saturday. Moreover, in line with its commitment to work-life balance, the company has confirmed that it will not open on Sundays or public holidays, prioritising the welfare of its staff.

The timetable change will be applied across the board in Mercadona's more than 1,600 points of sale throughout Spain, although some exceptions may be made in specific areas. This time slot will remain in force until the start of the next summer season.

For convenience, the company provides consumers with a digital search engine, accessible from its website and social media networks, which allows them to consult opening hours and opening days by municipality, postcode or specific address.