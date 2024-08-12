These are the 24 countries around the world that Spaniards are advised not to travel to

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 12:27 | Updated 12:34h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is not a closed list and there is not an outright ban but it is a list of recommendations that are regularly updated and that it is important to consider before planning a trip. There are currently 24 countries to which Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends against travel. However, in some cases it does so strongly in view of the seriousness of the situation. And in all the countries it advises against visiting, the ministry warns those who have to travel due to certain circumstances or because they are part of the growing group of tourists seeking extreme experiences that "the trip is always at the traveller's own risk, and that all expenses derived from hospitalisation, the repatriation of the injured or the transfer of corpses are the responsibility of the individual". Furthermore, the department stresses that "the State shall not be liable in any way for any damage or harm that may be caused to persons, either by the observance or by ignorance or non-observance of the recommendation, and this recommendation shall not be considered as a title that covers any claim".

These are currently the countries to which the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends not to travel. And it is headed, precisely, by one in which three Spanish tourists recently lost their lives in an attack perpetrated by the Islamic State. Although it may seem obvious to some that travel to certain countries on this list is discouraged, the truth is that there is an increase in demand for these high-tension destinations.

Afghanistan

In capital letters and in the strongest possible terms, the government states that travel is not recommended under any circumstances, recalling that there is a high risk of kidnapping or attack throughout the country, where it considers that "the security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely dangerous". A perception that might not seem to be the case given the increase in travel offers organised by specialised agencies. In this regard, it reminds that on 17 May there was a terrorist attack against tourists in the city of Bamiyan in which three Spaniards were killed and another person was seriously injured.

Iraq

The Spanish government's recommendation for those considering travelling to Iraq is that, except for reasons of extreme necessity, visits are discouraged on the grounds that the security situation remains complex and terrorist attacks, kidnappings, clashes or violent protests cannot be ruled out. A visa is currently required to enter Iraqi territory and is issued by the various Iraqi embassies and consulates. «It is also possible to obtain a visa on arrival at Baghdad international airport and at airports in the Autonomous Region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iran

The government strongly advises against visiting the country due to the unstable situation in the region. It warns that communications and internet outages are frequent, including messaging systems such as WhatsApp and social media networks like Facebook, X or Instagram are blocked, which can mean being cut off for long periods of time. But it also urges tourists there not to get involved in demonstrations of any kind and not to take photos or videos of them or of any official building, saying that it could look suspicious to the authorities. In fact, it explains that several European citizens have been arrested and sentenced to prison terms for these reasons.

Lebanon

In view of the current situation in the country, Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the advisability of postponing all non-essential travel to Lebanon and recommends that Spaniards who are temporarily in the country assess the need to remain in the country or to travel using the commercial means currently available. It also stresses that in view of the events taking place in Israel, Gaza and southern Lebanon, travel south of the Litani River is particularly discouraged.

Pakistan

The recommendation for those planning to visit Pakistan is that much of the territory is not safe, so extreme caution should be exercised by always increasing security and self-protection measures, as well as monitoring through the media.

Syria

Travel to Syria is not a good idea at this time. The Spanish government recommends refraining from doing so under any circumstances. Even Spaniards in the country are advised to leave as soon as possible. Given the situation of armed conflict in the country, it is also reminded that there are terrorist groups operating in several areas, including the groups Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Al-Qaeda and Daesh. At present, the Spanish Embassy in Beirut has assumed the ordinary consular responsibilities of the Spanish Embassy in Damascus.

North Korea

The Spanish government advises against travel to the country, warning that relations between the two Koreas remain very sensitive, with a constant risk of border incidents.

Israel

Central government in Madrid reminds that this country formally declared a 'state of war' in October 2023 and that given the situation in the region as a result of the Iranian attack on Israel on 14 April and the possibility of flight cancellations, travel to Israel is discouraged. "While the current situation in Israel persists, and in view of the potential rapid deterioration, Spanish nationals are advised to increase precautions and follow the instructions of the local authorities at all times, avoiding non-essential travel and to remain inside their homes or accommodation and near the designated shelters in their area," it specifies. It also recommends that all resident Spanish nationals provide their updated contact details to the Spanish Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Consulate General in Jerusalem.

Palestine

Given the current situation, it is presumably easy at this point to rule out such a trip, but just in case, the Spanish government "strongly" advises against any travel to the Gaza Strip and its environs. It also urges people not to travel to the West Bank and Jerusalem, where the authorities have published a guide for emergencies and another with municipal shelters.

Libya

In Libya, the serious flooding that has recently happened, especially in the north-eastern part of the country, has been compounded by serious security problems, which strongly discourage travel to the country, and Spaniards who are in the country are urged to take extreme precautions. "Despite the ceasefire between the two military sides in Libya, the situation of insecurity continues to be classified as extreme", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs details, which informs that the Spanish embassy in Libya has temporarily suspended some of its activities and consular assistance is limited.

Somalia

The Spanish government is clear in its recommendation to visit the country: travel is discouraged under any circumstances in view of the continuing serious security situation and a very high terrorist threat, with a serious risk of violent attacks and kidnappings throughout the country, as well as the danger of piracy off the coast.

Chad

In this case, it is recommended to postpone any non-essential travel and to inform the Spanish Embassy in Cameroon, preferably by email, of the itinerary, planned stay in Chad and a contact number. It also warns that given the regional dimension of the crises in Mali, Central African Republic, Libya, northern Nigeria, Sudan and northern Cameroon, Spanish citizens living in Chad are advised to take extreme precautions and increase self-protection measures.

Sudan

The recommendation on travel to Sudan is even more explicit: "travel to Sudan is discouraged under any circumstances. If you do so, it will be at your own risk", warns the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Spanish government warns that due to the clashes in Khartoum and other localities in the country between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began on 15 April, all Spaniards who are in the country are advised to stay in their homes or accommodation and avoid travelling abroad. Khartoum airport remains closed until further notice and the land borders are closed.

Nigeria

The Spanish government classifies the situation in Nigeria as a country of very high security risk. It therefore advises against travel, except for essential reasons. In these cases, it warns to avoid certain areas due to the danger of attacks and kidnappings, including places previously considered safe, such as the capital, Abuja. It reminds that there have been frequent terrorist attacks in recent years, mainly in the northern half of the country, but the problem has now spread to the north-west and centre of the country.

Niger

Niger is going through a period of instability following the coup perpetrated against the country's legitimate and democratic institutions by a faction of the military last July. Given the circumstances, travel to Niger is strongly discouraged and Spanish citizens in the country are advised to stay away from groups of people or protests.

Liberia

The Spanish government urges people to refrain from travelling in certain areas in view of the situation in the country.

Burkina Faso

In this case travel is discouraged except for reasons of «extreme necessity» and avoiding certain areas due to the terrorist threat, the presence of criminal groups and the risk of kidnappings in the north, south, west and east of the country and all border areas, travel to these areas is strongly discouraged.

Mali

The terrorist threat, the presence of criminal groups and the risk of kidnappings throughout the country mean that travel is currently discouraged, except for reasons of extreme necessity. "«All travel to the northern and central areas of the country and border areas with Algeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Côte d'Ivoire is strongly discouraged. In the case of travel to Bamako and the central and southern parts of the country, extreme caution is advised," the ministry said.

Central African Republic

The Spanish government advises against this trip under any circumstances and advises Spaniards on the trip to leave as soon as possible. It warns that although the official curfew has been lifted, it is strongly recommended not to be in the streets after dark, to limit travel in Bangui to the strictly essential and to avoid travelling outside the capital. Violence against civilians continues and, despite the deployment of international troops, violence could unfortunately resume at any time.

Ukraine

The war situation following the invasion by Russia makes the recommendation very explicit: "Do not travel to Ukraine under any circumstances". And Spaniards currently in Ukraine are urged to leave the country as long as the journey can be made safely.

Yemen

If you are planning a trip to Yemen, you should change your plans. This trip is discouraged under any circumstances, including destinations such as the island of Socotra. Spaniards in Yemen are also urged to leave the country and are warned that the Spanish embassy in Sana'a is closed and the scope of consular assistance is therefore very limited.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The government in Madrid advises against all non-essential travel and stresses that the east and northeast of the country such as Ituri, Kivu, Tanganyika, Haut Lomani, Haut Uele, and Bas Uele, Mai Dnombe and Kwilu should be avoided. The Bonobos reserve should also not be visited. The Spanish government points out that the east of the country is under a state of siege and that the military authorities have replaced the civilian authorities. The violence in the region, with a multitude of active armed groups, as well as the presence of terrorist groups with operational capacity in the area, means that travel should be avoided under any circumstances.

Papua New Guinea

Under all circumstances, Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travel to the country given the high level of crime and violence. It warns that in major cities, security has deteriorated significantly and the country's political instability generates outbreaks of extreme violence at times.

Myanmar

The Spanish government recommends against travel to Myanmar, except for exceptional and justified reasons, because the security situation in the country remains highly volatile, with active armed conflicts in several areas. "In the cities, explosive device detonations and targeted attacks are frequent. While these are usually directed against public administrative offices and other institutions under military control, there have been several explosions in public transit areas, potentially affecting civilians," they note, warning that transit through some areas of the country requires prior authorisation from the authorities, and roadblocks and searches persist on several roads in the country.