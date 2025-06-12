These are the major changes coming to new ATMs in Spain before the end of June

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 12 June 2025, 19:35 Compartir

Newly installed ATM automatic cash machines in Spain will feature some major improvements from the end of June and the 28th is the key date. According to the Spanish Law 11/2023, published in May following a European directive, banks must make their ATM networks more accessible to people with visual, hearing, physical or cognitive disabilities.

From 28 June, new ATMs will have to be installed already complying with the changes established by the regulation, while existing ATMs will have to adapt. However, financial institutions will have a broader window of opportunity to do so, with the deadline extended until 29 June 2030, provided the machine is no more than 10 years old.

What are the changes?

The law stipulates that ATMs will have to offer information beyond the purely visual, including auditory and tactile options. The aim is to enable people with certain disabilities to use them autonomously and safely, without the need for assistance.

The main novelties include screens with high chromatic contrast and larger and more legible fonts to facilitate reading for people with decreased vision; clear and more understandable language; voice guidance systems and audio instructions; Braille keyboards and tactile buttons for people with visual or motor disabilities; a height adapted for people in wheelchairs or reduced mobility; as well as more intuitive and simple interfaces, designed for older people or those with little technological experience.