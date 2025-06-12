Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Economy

These are the major changes coming to new ATMs in Spain before the end of June

They are in response to a European directive that aims to make the cash machines more accessible to people with disabilities

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 19:35

Newly installed ATM automatic cash machines in Spain will feature some major improvements from the end of June and the 28th is the key date. According to the Spanish Law 11/2023, published in May following a European directive, banks must make their ATM networks more accessible to people with visual, hearing, physical or cognitive disabilities.

From 28 June, new ATMs will have to be installed already complying with the changes established by the regulation, while existing ATMs will have to adapt. However, financial institutions will have a broader window of opportunity to do so, with the deadline extended until 29 June 2030, provided the machine is no more than 10 years old.

What are the changes?

The law stipulates that ATMs will have to offer information beyond the purely visual, including auditory and tactile options. The aim is to enable people with certain disabilities to use them autonomously and safely, without the need for assistance.

The main novelties include screens with high chromatic contrast and larger and more legible fonts to facilitate reading for people with decreased vision; clear and more understandable language; voice guidance systems and audio instructions; Braille keyboards and tactile buttons for people with visual or motor disabilities; a height adapted for people in wheelchairs or reduced mobility; as well as more intuitive and simple interfaces, designed for older people or those with little technological experience.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish public prosecutor calls for 14 years in prison for ousted Malaga CF football club owner
  2. 2 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  3. 3 Overnight cuts to water supply for essential maintenance work in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  4. 4 Senior EU, UK, Spain and Gibraltar officials meet in Brussels in bid to finalise Brexit agreement
  5. 5 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town offers free beach yoga and pilates this summer
  7. 7 Prison sentences for burgling a Malaga village home and threatening the owner with a knife upheld
  8. 8 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  9. 9 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  10. 10 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These are the major changes coming to new ATMs in Spain before the end of June

These are the major changes coming to new ATMs in Spain before the end of June