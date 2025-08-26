Entertainment world in mourning after cancer death of young Spanish actress

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 14:40 Share

The world of entertainment has reacted "with enormous sadness" and "shock" to the news of the death of the actress Verónica Echegui as confirmed on Monday by Spain's actors' union via its social media profile on X. The 42-year-old died of cancer at Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, on Sunday 24 August.

Muere la actriz Verónica Echegui a los 42 años.



Descansa en paz pic.twitter.com/jtEm9casWL — Unión de Actores y Actrices (@uniondeactores) August 25, 2025

Also on X, the Spanish association for writers and editors (SGAE) sent condolences to the family and friends of this actress and screenwriter who, as it noted, was also a member of the SGAE. "May the ground always be light for you, Verónica! RIP", read the message.

🎥Un abrazo 🫂a los familiares y amigos de nuestra socia la actriz, directora y guionista #VeronicaEchegui. ¡Que la tierra te sea leve, Verónica ! D.E.P.



copyright📷 web Verónica Echegui pic.twitter.com/BMGiu5Avt9 — SGAE (@sgaeactualidad) August 25, 2025

"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Verónica Echegui, an essential actress in Spanish cinema who was closely connected to Malaga Film Festival throughout her career. Her talent and closeness will always remain in our memory", stated Malaga Film Festival's X account.

Fellow acting professionals such as Antonio Banderas also commented, stating that: "Spanish cinema is in mourning" and many have conveyed their condolences to the actress's family and friends.

Actor Juan Diego Botto has also confessed to being "in shock at the loss of the 'great actress'," adding: "A huge loss for our cinema. A huge hug to her family and friends."

In turn, the actress Maribel Verdú recalled Verónica's "joy and energy". "Damn it Tana... I will always remember your visits on the Kennedy concert tour. You came with your joy, your madness, your energy, your humour.... What a shame. Too soon," she said in an Instagram post.

Likewise, actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz acknowledged that he was "shocked" to hear the news and sent his "deepest condolences to all the family and friends" of the actress, while recalling her work in the film "Yo soy la Juani". "I admired you a lot", he posted on X.

The playwright Jose Padilla also lamented her death. "I read that Verónica Echegui has passed away.... In shock, I'm so sorry. Rest in peace," he said on the same social media network.

"You've gone too soon"

Film director Lucía Álvarez was also "shocked". "Life takes horrible turns. Verónica Echegui you've gone too soon and still with lots to do. Horrible news. Horrible," she said on her X account.

In the same vein, the writer Lucía Etxebarria, who mentioned "her supernatural beauty" and her conversation, said: "I don't have to say she was a great actress because obviously she was and everyone knows it. I'm still in shock after what I've read. I can't believe she passed away at only 42. With her whole life ahead of her."

On 25 August, friends and family members went to the Tanatorio de la Paz in Madrid to bid farewell to the actress and pay their respects after learning of her death. "We can't believe it," Paco León told the media as he left the funeral home.

From the political sphere, Spansih prime minister Pedro Sánchez was "shocked" by the news of Verónica Echegui's death, describing her as "an actress with enormous talent and humility who is leaving us far too young." "Sending a warm embrace at this difficult time to all her family and friends," he posted on his X profile.

Spain's minister of education, Pilar Alegría, also wrote: "Bigas Luna introduced her to us in 'Yo soy la Juani' and said that a star was born. Today we learn of the death of Verónica Echegui, a star who still had much to tell us."

"Our country has lost a magnificent actress and director whom we will never forget. Sending hugs and caring thoughts to Verónica Echegui's family and to all those who mourn her death today. May the ground always be light for you", said the secretary-general for the Podemos party, Ione Belarra.

Film, television and theatre

During her career, Echegui combined film, television and theatre. She was nominated five times for a Goya award: four of them in the acting categories and the fifth as director. She won the Goya for Best Short Film 2022 for her work 'Tótem Loba'.

She worked with film-makers such as Bigas Luna ('Yo soy la Juani', My Name is Juani), Belén Macías ('El patio de mi cárcel', My Prison Yard), Iciar Bollain ('Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo', Kathmandu Lullaby), Cesc Gay ('Historias para no contar', Stories Not to be Told), Álex Pina ('Kamikaze'), Daniel Sánchez Arévalo ('La gran familia española', Family United) and Nacho Álvarez ('Explota, explota', My Heart Goes Boom), among others.

The Madrid-born actress also worked in different countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Italy and the United States, where she filmed the TV series Trust, in which she shared the screen with actors such as Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser.

Her latest work included the Apple TV+ series 'A muerte' (Love You to Death), in which she co-starred with Joan Amargós.