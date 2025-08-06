Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of a glass of beer served on the terrace of a bar in Benidorm. Valeria Merino
The is the way of ordering a beer in Spain that the bar staff are tired of hearing

The Spanish influencer Jesús Soriano has sparked a debate on social media, with hundreds of thousands of views and comments following a post about customers in bars

José Luis Fernández

Alicante

Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 18:08

Bars in a country like Spain are veritable temples to the cult of clichés and the culture of jokes, but many waiters seem to be tired of always hearing the same ones. After all, customers change throughout the day, but the workers stay. One of the dad jokes that tires and frustrates the staff the most is: "Give me another beer, this glass has a hole in it."

The phrase was shared by Valencian influencer Jesús Soriano (@soycomarero). Many hospitality professionals responded to his post, confirming that the phrase has been making their blood boil for years.

However, there are some who don't take it as seriously. "I literally gave the customer who told me that joke a full glass back, but with duct tape underneath... he stopped laughing," says one waiter. Another person said that the joke has crossed Spanish borders: "I am a waiter in Germany and I can confirm that the phrase is global."

What many agree on is that it is a "phrase from the cuñao (dad joke) manual", which contains other bar classics, such as "ponme una bicicleta" ("give me a bicycle") when ordering two glasses of rueda (meaning 'wheel') wine.

Another waiter responded to the post saying that he wonders how much money he could have earned by now if he received one euro for every time the phrase was used. Others believe that hearing and going along with such jokes is part of the patience that people in the hospitality industry need to be equipped with in order to handle consumers' complaints about defects in the glass, the head on a beer etc.

Soriano's thread on his X profile (formerly Twitter) has generated almost 170,000 views in just a couple of days, although the influencer does not share his own opinion on the topic.

