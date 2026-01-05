Weather warnings issued in ten Spanish regions as snow affects 50 roads

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Monday, 5 January 2026, 17:39 Share

A large part of mainland Spain dawned on Monday, the eve of Epiphany, covered in a layer of white created by storm Francis and the arrival of a mass of polar air. Provinces of up to ten regions have been under a yellow warning for snow: Andalucía Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia, Murcia and Valencia. The Balearic Islands is also under a yellow warning for wind and rough seas, according to data from the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

The snow and rain have complicated traffic on the road network. According to data from the traffic authorities (DGT), there are 50 roads (a total of 780,000 kilometres) impacted by ice and snow. These include main roads, such as the AP-2, between Huesca and Lleida; the A-2 near Lleida; and the A-4 in Toledo, between La Guardia and Tembleque.

There has also been a significant drop in temperatures in the northern half of the country, with snowfall at low altitudes and temperatures below zero in large parts of the centre and north of the country. DGT is calling for caution during journeys.

All regions, except Extremadura and the Canary Islands will be under yellow or amber warnings for low temperatures, snow, wind or waves on Tuesday. Aragon is under an amber warning (significant risk) for low temperatures and wind; the Balearic Islands for wind and waves; Cantabria for snow and waves; Castilla y León for snow and low temperatures; and Catalonia for low temperatures, wind and waves.

In addition, storm Francis caused abundant rainfall in the south of mainland Spain over the past weekend, especially in the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, which were under a red warning on Sunday. On Monday, the families who had to be evacuated from 470 homes in the area of the Guadarranque reservoir, in the Campo de Gibraltar area of Cadiz, were allowed to return to their homes, following an improvement in the situation caused by floods in municipalities such as Jimena, San Roque and Los Barrios.

Torrential rain has pushed the Guadarranque reservoir in Castellar de la Frontera, Cadiz, to its limit. The reservoir, which at its worst reached 300 000 litres per second, is at 99.94 % of its capacity.

The province of Malaga is also gradually returning to normal after accumulating more than 200mm. Reservoirs such as that of La Concepción, in Istán, have begun to empty after the heavy rainfall. The Guadalhorce river as it passes through Cártama "is at its limit, according to the mayor of the municipality". In the municipality of Monda, flooding was recorded in several houses on Sunday. An entire building had to be evacuated as it was completely flooded.

In his X account, president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno urged people to be "very cautious with the runoff and the level of the rivers", although he announced that the region is slowly "recovering normality" after the incidents caused by the passage of Francis.

Snow and cold in mainland Spain

According to Aemet, snowfall will continue on Monday in areas of the east of Spain and the northern third. In addition, the last of storm Francis will leave locally heavy and persistent rain in areas of southern Andalucía and on the coast of the region of Murcia. There will also be rainfall in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the upper Ebro from midday onwards.

Snow levels will be low in many parts of the country, possibly from 300 to 500 metres. Snowfall is also possible in the north-east of the country. Temperatures will drop and it will be a very cold day. Maximum temperatures will be between 5C and 10C in many places and they are expected to drop even more around 8pm. Much of the north and centre of the country will be below zero.

"This intense cold will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, when precipitation will be limited to the extreme north of the country and parts of the south-east, although much of it will be in the form of snow," Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo said on Monday. From Thursday onwards, temperatures and snow levels will rise, although they "could drop again in the weekend".