Government employment agency warns of the phone numbers that attempt to scam people in Spain

SEPE has warned of the two telephone number prefixes that scammers use in an attempt to steal personal data by posing as the department.

Spain's public employment service (SEPE) has issued a warning about fraudulent phone numbers posing as the agency to obtain customer information. "We have detected phone numbers that start with 800, 807 or similar digits, that bill you and ask for bank details for illicit purposes," stated SEPE on its social media networks.

SEPE used the opportunity to remind that its information number is 060 and that the number for appointments is 91 926 79 70.

Scams affect both the wider public and private companies. Recently, Primor, the Malaga-based perfume chain in Spain, warned of a website that has been offering discounts on behalf of it with the goal to deceive customers.

SEPE has issued several warnings about a wave of scams and frauds that are affecting many people, who fall into the trap of giving their personal and financial data.

In most cases, these scams use emails as a way to deceive. Being already aware about such strategies is essential to avoiding falling for the scam. Fraudsters with the above-mentioned phone numbers use the phishing technique to impersonate the SEPE, so that victims would not suspect that they are being scammed.

The objective is always the same: to obtain users' bank and tax details. SEPE stated that it would never ask for personal and confidential information by e-mail or telephone. Therefore, bank or tax details should never be provided in the event of receiving a message or call of this type. SEPE also added that it would contact users by e-mail only of said user has authorised it in previous communications.

Tips to avoid this type of scam

The agency also offered some tips that could help potential victims. For example, one should always verify the sender's email address, as official SEPE emails come from recognised domains.

In addition, grammar can also be a way of detecting deception, as fraudulent emails often contain errors. Another important step is checking the URL of any link within the email by putting the cursor and hovering over it to read the contents of the window that appears. If the address doesn't look legitimate, it is advisable not to click on it.