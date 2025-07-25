Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Madrid Jarama circuit. F. P.
Race is on to find 30 best young drivers in Spain

The winner of the national final will represent the country in the international competition, competing for the Best Young Driver in Europe 2025 title

Madrid

Friday, 25 July 2025, 11:41

The international Best Young Driver competition, organised by FIA Region I, is launching a new edition with the aim of raising awareness among young drivers of the importance of road safety and responsible driving.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate that, with proper training, young people can become role models for safe driving.

The programme has two phases - national and international. Drivers between the ages of 18 and 26 with a valid category B driving licence can participate.

In each participating country, the respective national automobile club organises the selection trials to choose the representatives who will compete in the international grand finale, held in October in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) is in charge of the national phase. On Saturday, 13 September, the selected candidates will take part in the practical tests at the emblematic Madrid Jarama-RACE circuit.

Those who want to participate first have to pass an online round, focused on assessing their theoretical knowledge in key areas such as traffic regulations, basic mechanics, road safety and driving techniques. From all the participants, 30 finalists (15 males and 15 females) will be selected.

On the morning of 13 September, the 30 candidates will test their driving skills in various traffic simulations, under the supervision of instructors from the RACE driving school. The grand finale, held in the afternoon, will choose the two national winners among the four best females and the four best male.

The winners will represent Spain in the international competition, competing for the Best Young Driver in Europe 2025 title.

