Town hall issues warning to pet owners, especially dog walkers, after rare Iberian lynx spotted in Cáceres

Talaván town hall in Cáceres province in Spain's Extremadura region, has confirmed the presence of an Iberian lynx, close to the Tajo riverbed and in the Los Cuatro Lugares area. The public have been advised to take extreme precautions, especially with regard to the protection of domestic animals.

The town hall is advising dog owners to avoid, as far as possible, walking in natural areas close to where the protected animal has been sighted, until it has been removed from the area around the town.

Residents are reminded that the Iberian lynx is an endangered species, whose capture, possession or damage constitute serious offences punishable under current legislation on protected wildlife.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to the following telephone numbers:

Guardia Civil - Seprona: 062

Centro de Recuperación de Fauna del Medio Natural (centre for the recovery of wildlife in the natural environment: 606 55 30 80

Emergencies Extremadura: 112

Talaván town hall in coordination with the Junta de Extremadura regional government and the bodies responsible for the conservation of the Iberian lynx, says it will continue to work to guarantee public safety and the protection of the fauna.

Other sightings this summer

There have also been sightings of an Iberian lynx in Bohonal de Ibor and the surrounding area, also in Cáceres. The regional government reminded the population of the compulsory guidelines to act correctly in these situations.

Farmers, livestock breeders and hunters from the area received instructions from the director for sustainability, Germán Puebla, during a meeting held at the town hall.

The Junta de Extremadura stressed that observing lynx without following the rules can interfere with their natural behaviour and in serious cases, lead to a fine.