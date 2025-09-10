Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wildlife

Town hall issues warning to pet owners, especially dog walkers, after rare Iberian lynx spotted in Cáceres

The public are asked to notify the authorities in the case of further sightings of the protected wild cats

Juan Ramón Negro Galán

Cáceres

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 19:07

Talaván town hall in Cáceres province in Spain's Extremadura region, has confirmed the presence of an Iberian lynx, close to the Tajo riverbed and in the Los Cuatro Lugares area. The public have been advised to take extreme precautions, especially with regard to the protection of domestic animals.

The town hall is advising dog owners to avoid, as far as possible, walking in natural areas close to where the protected animal has been sighted, until it has been removed from the area around the town.

Residents are reminded that the Iberian lynx is an endangered species, whose capture, possession or damage constitute serious offences punishable under current legislation on protected wildlife.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to the following telephone numbers:

Guardia Civil - Seprona: 062

Centro de Recuperación de Fauna del Medio Natural (centre for the recovery of wildlife in the natural environment: 606 55 30 80

Emergencies Extremadura: 112

Talaván town hall in coordination with the Junta de Extremadura regional government and the bodies responsible for the conservation of the Iberian lynx, says it will continue to work to guarantee public safety and the protection of the fauna.

Other sightings this summer

There have also been sightings of an Iberian lynx in Bohonal de Ibor and the surrounding area, also in Cáceres. The regional government reminded the population of the compulsory guidelines to act correctly in these situations.

Farmers, livestock breeders and hunters from the area received instructions from the director for sustainability, Germán Puebla, during a meeting held at the town hall.

The Junta de Extremadura stressed that observing lynx without following the rules can interfere with their natural behaviour and in serious cases, lead to a fine.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol air show draws the crowds despite the cloud and rain, in photos and video
  2. 2 Young man suffers multiple injuries after horrific roundabout crash on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  4. 4 Police manhunt for person who fled scene after high-end car stolen in Belgium was located on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  6. 6 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  7. 7 Dream start goes to waste as Malaga CF forced to settle for a draw in Andalusian derby
  8. 8 Torremolinos launches wide-ranging programme of sports activities in lead up to San Miguel fair
  9. 9 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  10. 10 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Town hall issues warning to pet owners, especially dog walkers, after rare Iberian lynx spotted in Cáceres

Town hall issues warning to pet owners, especially dog walkers, after rare Iberian lynx spotted in Cáceres