New traffic regulations in Spain for cyclists in 2025

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:40 Compartir

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has announced several changes to the national traffic regulations from 2025 onwards. One of the most significant changes is that cyclists will be able to cycle in the opposite direction to traffic on a one-way street, although with a fair few conditions, and only on single-lane roads with a 30 km/h limit.

Another significant change is that cyclists will be able to overtake motor vehicles on the right or left on congested stretches of road in urban areas. In contrast, in cities they must preferably keep to the specific lanes but, failing that, they will be able to ride in the centre of the road. As for night cycling or riding in poor light conditions, cyclists must use approved reflective elements that can be seen at a distance of at least 150 metres - this will be compulsory.

As for the obligations of other vehicle users, drivers must maintain at least a five-metre safety distance from a cyclist when on the carriageway. Also, when on the road, anyone overtaking a cyclist must do so at a maximum of 20 km/h below the speed limit applicable to the stretch of road on which they are travelling and the overtaking vehicle must leave a minimum lateral separation of 1.5 metres.

These new rules for cyclists are in addition to the ones already in place, which include a ban on the use of mobile phones or headphones connected to receivers or audio players and, of course, no alcohol.

The use of helmets in towns and cities is compulsory for those under 16 years of age and out on the main roads it is compulsory for all cyclists, with some exceptions. To cross a pedestrian crossing cyclists must dismount, unless it is a crossing for cyclists. It is also forbidden for them to ride on pavements and pedestrian areas, unless it is signposted as a cycle lane for shared use with pedestrians.

Likewise, cyclists must obey all traffic signs and signal manoeuvres (turns, changes of direction and lane and so on), as well as indicating when braking hard by moving your arm alternately up and down, with short, quick movements.

In addition, cyclists have priority over motor vehicles in a cycle lane, on a cycle path or on a properly marked hard shoulder. In all other situations, they must respect the priorities of other road users as established by the usual rules and signs.