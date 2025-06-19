This is the only beach in Spain that has made it into top 50 in the world ranking

Ana I. Martínez Madrid Thursday, 19 June 2025, 17:15 Compartir

The beach of Ses Illetes in Formentera? La Concha in San Sebastián? A wild one in Ibiza? You would be wrong to think that it is one of these beaches that has made its way to the top 50 in the world. The winner among the Spanish beaches is not located in the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands - it is in Vigo, Pontevedra.

Rodas beach in the Islas Cíes is the only beach in Spain that has made it to the list of the 50 best beaches in the world. The jury has rated beaches according to key characteristics such as uniqueness, natural sounds, easy access and how crowded they are, among other criteria.

Rodas can be found under number 18 on the list, sharing the ranking with paradisiacal sites such as French Polynesia, the Dominican Republic and the Seychelles.

According to the jury, Rodas is "a Caribbean-like paradise hidden in Europe", with white sands and crystal-clear, calm waters. Bathed by the cool waters of the Atlantic, the beach is surrounded by an "impressive" environment and "lush pine forests and sand dunes". The only way to get to the beach is by boat, "which guarantees a quiet getaway, where visitors can swim, sunbathe or explore the surrounding trails without large crowds".

The 1,300-metre-long Rodas beach has a blue flag. It joins the islands of Monteagudo and O Faro. Back in 2007, The Guardian named it the best beach in the world.

Zoom Numerous vessels leave from Vigo port to reach the beach. Fotolia

Although it can only be reached by boat, Rodas beach is very easy to access, as it is located to the left of the Rodas pier. In addition, it is equipped with public services, lifeguard surveillance, loudspeakers, restaurants, a campsite and an information booth.

The beach is surrounded by pine and eucalyptus forests and dunes that reach down to the sandbanks. It is a privilege to walk around the place, as well as to snorkel or dive, as you can witness sea life at the bottom of its waters.

The Cíes Islands have a total of nine beaches. The only way to access them is by sea. During the high season, several ferry companies offer daily boat trips from the port of Vigo. However, visits to the islands are strictly regulated: only 1,800 visitors are allowed per day, so it is essential to book a spot on the boat in advance.

Zoom It is an easily accessible beach because it is right beside the Rodas pier. Fotolia

The islands are a protected site, once considered by the Romans the islands of the gods. The national park is one of the most beautiful places in Spain.

Due to environmental protection measures, one must be familiar with the conditions for anchoring, diving and camping in order to apply for the necessary permits.