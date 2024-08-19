Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new green road sign that could be coming to the roads in Spain
Motoring

The new green road sign that could be coming to the roads in Spain

This new signage colour can already be seen in some other European countries. Do you know what it means?

Raquel Fidalgo

Gijón

Monday, 19 August 2024, 21:17

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) roads authority is constantly looking for solutions to prevent an increase in road traffic accidents, which so far this year have claimed the lives of more than 680 people, 30 more than the same period in 2023. As a result, it seems likely the current network of road signs will be changed to a new colour, which has already arrived in France and may cause some confusion for drivers.

Up to now, there are only four colours used for traffic signs in the more than 400 sign references in Spain, which are divided into three main groups: rectangular, which signify information, triangular, which warn us of danger, and round, which signify prohibition.

-Blue signs: They give information. They indicate exits, petrol stations or aid stations.

-Red signs: They indicate danger and prohibition. The STOP sign is one of them.

-Orange signs:They warn of roadworks and nearby speed cameras.

-Brown signs: They inform about the proximity of tourist sites, such as beaches.

But now, the new signage in circular form could incorporate a new colour to the existing ones, green. This new colour does not override the red, but indicates the recommendation of the optimal speed to maintain safety on a stretch of road.

It does not impose a limit, but it does recommend it, so it is advisable to respect it, albeit optionally. Although it is not yet included in the general traffic regulations, it is likely to be seen on Spanish roads in the near future, without this implying a change in the hierarchy of signs, which we should remember are: police indications, followed by temporary signs, traffic lights and vertical signs. In last place would be road markings drawn on the ground.

