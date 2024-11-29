The Spanish National Police's ten-step guide to avoid being scammed on Black Friday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 11:59

The most anticipated shopping day of the year has arrived: Black Friday, which the police say is a fertile opportunity for fraudsters. Given the foreseeable increase in purchases (and scams), experts from the National Police have drawn up a ten-step guide to avoid possible fraud that may occur in the coming days. "Social networks have become a gateway for the spread of scams, given that cybercriminals use them to offer eye-catching items that do not exist, or which they use as a hook to redirect to fraudulent pages," they said.

So that users do not fall for these cons, the police have drawn up a list of useful advice "so that your Black Friday does not turn into a black day for your bank accounts".

These are their recommendations:

1. Beware of promotions that arrive by email or social media. These may include a link that redirects you to a fraudulent website where they try to steal your personal and financial information. Don't click on the link.

2. You're likely to come across popular items that are real bargains. But remember that if something is too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often set up fake websites that disappear after collecting money from their victims.

3. Don't fall victim to typosquatting. (a user ends up on a web page that is not the one they were looking for because they mistyped the URL). When you enter a page, check that the name is spelled correctly in the URL.

4. Watch out for QRishing: fraudsters are able to manipulate a QR code to download malicious software to infect your device and get hold of your most sensitive data by redirecting you to a fraudulent website.

5. Fraudsters send out sms messages or emails from supposed parcel delivery companies. Don't click on the links. It could be phishing.

6. Look at the design of the website: if it contains poor quality images, badly translated texts, or spelling mistakes, and does not include a VAT number or tax address, it should set off alarm bells.

7. The discount should be on price and not on quality. The same quality and rights must be maintained

8. The padlock in the URL does not necessarily guarantee that it is a secure website: cybercriminals are able to create pages that appear to be totally secure.

9. Make sure that the website has secure payment gateways and check the reviews of other users on e-commerce rating websites.

10. And finally, if you have been a victim of fraud, change your passwords, cancel your credit card immediately, notify your bank and report it to a National Police station.