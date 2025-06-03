These are the five most common car breakdowns caused by high summer temperatures in Spain

Canal Motor / Patxi Fernández Madrid Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 18:24 Compartir

As Spain is preparing for the high summer temperatures, the dangers associated with heat also increase. For this reason, the national Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) has warned about the negative effects high temperatures can have on vehicles, as well as on drivers.

As DGT says, heat waves can cause driver states similar to those that come with alcohol consumption and extreme fatigue. As the heat rises inside the car, the motorist's ability to react might be altered and they might be more prone to fatigue and nervousness.

High temperatures also favour the deterioration of certain vehicle parts. Therefore, it is very important to check your car before travelling.

The five most frequent breakdowns in summer Battery without power. You may find that the car won't start, which could prevent you from starting or finishing your journey. Check the battery in advance to avoid any surprises. Air conditioning. Overusing the air conditioning can damage the system's ducts, with leaks being the most common type of malfunction. It is therefore advisable to check them before the summer. The thermostat is another part that is prone to breakage. Tyres. In the summer, asphalt is hotter and tyre wear is greater. It is a good idea to check how worn your tyres are and bear in mind that they will be more damaged during a summer journey than they would be in the winter. Cooling. Failure of the engine cooling system can ruin the entire engine block. For this reason, it is essential to check that the system is in the best conditions. Bear in mind that oil temperature tends to be somewhat higher in hot weather. The electric fan, which is responsible for cooling the engine when the car is stationary, is another weak part in the summer. Alternator. This component recharges the battery as the car moves. With increased use of air conditioning, the engine cooling system and other electrical parts, the alternator works harder than usual. Check that both the alternator and its belt are not worn or damaged to avoid breakdowns caused by overexertion.

Engine overheating is one of the most serious issues. External heat, in addition to the heat generated by the engine itself, puts extra strain on the cooling system. If the coolant level is low, the radiator is dirty or clogged, or there is a fault in the water pump or thermostat, the engine can overheat, causing very serious and potentially irreversible consequences.

Heat can lead to increased evaporation of essential fluids such as engine oil, brake fluid or coolant, so it is crucial to check their levels more frequently.

As for the battery, high temperatures accelerate the evaporation of the electrolyte inside the battery, which causes it to deteriorate and reduces its lifespan. This is one of the main causes of towing calls in the summer.

Increased use of air conditioning in the summer (necessary to maintain driver comfort) puts a lot of strain on the air conditioning system. Refrigerant leaks, compressor problems or clogged filters are common failures at this time of year.

Asphalt reaches very high temperatures in summer, which increases tyre wear and the risk of tyre blowouts if the pressure is not adequate or if the tyres are in a poor condition. Heat softens the rubber, increasing the contact surface and, subsequently, friction and wear.

Attention should also be paid to the alternator. This part, which is responsible for recharging the battery and powering the car's electrical systems, works harder than usual during the summer due to the increased use of air conditioning and the engine fan.

The braking system already generates a lot of heat due to friction. High temperatures, combined with demanding use, can lead to overheating of the brakes, reducing their efficiency (fading effect) and accelerating brake pad and disc wear. Brake fluid can also have its properties compromised.

It is therefore strongly recommended to check the vehicle before starting a journey in hot weather and to pay particular attention to fluid levels, the condition of the cooling system, the battery and the tyres.