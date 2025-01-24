Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mercadona's potato omelette recommended by a popular nutritionist in Spain: 'It's very healthy'

The expert, posting on TikTok, claimed the Spanish supermarket chain's 'tortilla' - available with or without onion - is one of the "healthiest and most consumed" ready-made meals available on the shelves

C. L.

Madrid

Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:41

A famous nutrition expert in Spain with 140,000 followers on TikTok has recommended Mercadona's 'tortilla' potato omelette as the healthiest 'fast food' alternatives for when people don't have time and energy to cook.

As society moves faster, more people succumb to the temptation that ready meals present. That is why Mario Ortiz, a nutritionist that gives advice on TikTok, accumulating a large audience, has recently revealed the famous potato omelette as a "very healthy" option for those seeking to maintain a balanced diet.

The omelette can be found in the Valencian chain of supermarkets in two versions: with and without onion. Both "are exceptional", according to Ortiz, who assured his audience that the dish is also good in terms of nutritional value. Analysing the ingredients, Mario Ortiz pointed out that the omelette contains only 1% of sunflower and olive oil. The rest is 66% potato and 30% pasteurised egg.

In other words, Mercadona's omelette is practically made purely from potatoes and eggs. As if that was not enough, the nutritionist stressed that "the potato is not fried", which makes the tortilla a "great, quick and healthy option".

