The mayor of Ripoll. Josep Lago / AFP
Mayor in Spain bans use of burkini in municipal swimming pool 'for safety reasons'

Sílvia Orriols has signed a decree to ban the use of the swimwear designed for use by Muslim women and urged other councils in the region to do the same

ABC

Madrid

Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 11:44

Mayor of the Catalan town of Ripoll - Sílvia Orriols - has signed a decree to ban the use of the burkini in the municipal swimming pool. Burkini is a type of swimwear designed for Muslim women. In a statement on her profile on X (formerly Twitter), Orriols cited "safety reasons" behind her decision.

In addition, she advised other municipalities in the region to follow her example. "This is already going too far," she said. "Let's govern Ripoll, let's save Catalonia."

In 2023, the Catalan regional government sent a letter to local councils, reminding them that women wearing burkini or going topless cannot be denied access to public swimming pools, as doing so would be a "discrimination".

The letter stated that the clothing used for the swimming pool must be "appropriate for the activity" and the genitals must be covered "to guarantee hygiene and public health".

