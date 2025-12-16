King Felipe of Spain calls for immigration to be managed through dialogue

King Felipe VI greets locals on his arrival in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, where he took part in a celebration marking the city's centenary.

Cristian Reino Madrid Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 13:38 Share

King Felipe VI of Spain has called for the debate on the management of immigration to be approached through dialogue, without any prejudice, preconceptions or sectarianism. The king visited L'Hospitalet de Llobregat on Monday, where he presided over the celebrations marking a century since his great-grandfather, Alfonso XIII, granted the town the title of city of Barcelona.

During his speech there, King Felipe VI distanced himself from the views of the extreme right in Europe, stating that "apriorisms or sectarianism are bad advisors and simple solutions are not usually lasting or supportive". He was accompanied by president of the regional government Salvador Illa, president of the provincial authority of Barcelona Lluïsa Moret and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat mayor David Quirós. The members of pro-independence Catalan parties did not attend.

Felipe VI visited the municipality, as his father did 25 years ago. In the city council, he signed the book of honour. L'Hospitalet de Llobregat is the second largest city in Catalonia in terms of population. It has always been an arrival point for many foreigners in the 21st century or many Spaniards from other parts of the country in the 20th century.

"Their lives are dedicated to work, to entrepreneurship, to building a home. There is always great dignity in trying to prosper, in trying to fulfil your dreams, to give your loved ones a better future. And a lot of courage," the king said.

King Felipe VI called for dialogue, inclusion and coexistence to make Spanish cities more modern, cohesive and with a better quality of life. According to him, diversity "is a mirror of the times we live in", which is also "complex and requires a lot of dialogue".

A hundred or so people came to the gates of the city council to welcome the king. At the same time, around another hundred, organised by the ANC, demonstrated against the presence of the head of state.