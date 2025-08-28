Royals offer their support to residents affected by major forest fires sweeping Spain

The King and Queen on Wednesday during their visit to the Casa del Parque Natural del Lago de Sanabria to see first-hand the devastation wreaked by the forest fires.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrived at the Casa del Parque Natural del Lago de Sanabria, in the municipality of Galende, on Wednesday, 27 August, to show their support for everybody who was affected by this month's devastating wildfires. From there, they went to the advanced command post installed to get the latest news and the status of the forest fires, as well as to thank firefighting teams for their work.

Although the initial intention was to begin at the Cañón de Forcadura viewpoint, it was not possible due to the change of air and the poor visibility caused by the smoke from the fires that flared up again this week. As soon as they landed, the royal couple met the president of the regional government of Castilla y León Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, minister of equality Ana Redondo and Galende mayor Miguel Angel Martos. Also present were other regional and local authorities.

During their visit, they also visited the Monasterio de San Martín de Castañeda, where they held a meeting with some of the residents who were evacuated from the municipality on 18 August and who returned to their homes this week. They will also meet with representatives of the livestock, beekeeping and hospitality sectors of the districts affected by the fire in Porto de Sanabria.

Later, in the Casa del Parque Natural del Lago de Sanabria, they met local authorities and mayors to discuss the damages caused by the fires, the needs of the residents and plans for recovery.