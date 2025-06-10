Renfe announces important new feature for discount rail ticket voucher holders on high-speed and long distance services

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 17:38 Compartir

An important new feature is being offered by Spain's state rail company Renfe for holders of its discount vouchers for regular passengers on its high-speed and ong distance services. A press statement has announced that the operator will add low-cost Avlo trains to its BonoAVE, BonoAVE Flexible and Bono Colaborativo offers.

From this week onwards, passengers can use these discount vouchers to reserve seats on Avlo trains. In this way, users will be able to travel on all AVE and Avlo high-speed trains, as well as on Alvia, Euromed and Intercity trains running on high-speed lines that coincide with AVE train journeys.

According to Renfe, these vouchers allow passengers to travel at the same price depending on the type of ticket and to also cancel their ticket and select a seat at no cost, paying the same price both at peak hours and on days of high demand.

Passengers who purchase these travel vouchers have up to four months from the date of purchase to book their first journey. It can then be used another four months from the date of the first booking. If during the period of the voucher's validity the amount is modified, the unused journeys remain valid, with no change in price, until they expire.