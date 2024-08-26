The hidden sea cave once visited by royalty in Spain: : this is why it now has very strict access restrictions

David Maroto Valencia Monday, 26 August 2024, 23:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

One of the countless natural wonders to be discovered in the region of Valencia, specifically in the province of Alicante, is the beautiful Cova Tallada (Sculpted Cave). This is a sea cave located at the foot of the cliffs on the northern slope of Cabo de San Antonio, between the seaside tourist towns of Denia and Jávea, and which every year dazzles thousands of visitors with its scenic beauty.

The cave is located within the boundaries of the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve that in turn is surrounded by Montgó Natural Park. It is made up of different chambers, some of which are dry and where the sea water does not penetrate. The whole cave is 75 metres wide and 15 metres high, rising to 40 metres in some parts.

Inside the cave it is divided into areas that are still naturally formed and others where human hands have intervened over many years. One can see traces of its past as a quarry of rough-hewn stone from the 16th century, although remains from the Muslim period have also been found there, which means that it was already being used at least from the 11th-12th centuries.

The interior also houses stone troughs that catch the fresh water drips that filter down from the upper layers of the cliffs. There are centuries-old lamps too from when it was quarried for the Tosca sandstone, a calcareous sandstone found in few areas of the world as it was formed by sand dunes around 100,000 years ago. This natural stone, golden-brown in colour, has been used for a large number of buildings in the towns of Jávea and Denia.

However, in 1972 the extraction of this precious stone was banned in order to protect the environment. As a curiosity, decades ago an inscription in Latin could be seen inside the cave that read 'Felipe III, King of Spain, entered this cave in the year 1599', a story that has been passed down from generation to generation in the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

Cova Tallada: how to book a visit and these are the rules to follow

As a natural treasure to be particularly cared for due to the need to control the massive influx of tourists wanting to visit the cave, the Generalitat Valenciana (the leading authority for all the governing bodies in the region of Valencia) has issued a preliminary piece of advice prior to listing various recommendations: "It is not a beach or a cove and access is difficult". Therefore, entry is regulated and it is necessary to have a permit and to pre-book a visit.

Those in charge of Montgó Natural Park emphasise that the maximum period of stay in the cave will be 1 hour and 30 minutes and will start from the time indicated on the authorisation document. Furthermore, bookings may only be made within the 10 days prior to the scheduled visit and the applicant must carry their printed or electronic authorisation and their ID card with them.

How to book a visit to Cova Tallada

Likewise, civil liability cover for the visit and safety in any area of the Natural Park, including Cova Tallada, will always be the responsibility of the visitor. The visit is not recommended for people who are not used to walking in hilly, rocky terrain. Visitors should always wear suitable footwear and carry plenty of water. It is important to remember that there is no mobile coverage or lifeguard service, so in the event of an accident you should call 112. The minimum penalty for breaching any of these guidelines is 601 euros.

To reach the cave you can either walk on land or arrive by sea in a kayak or canoe, but not by jet ski or boat. There are two footpaths, one from Jávea and the other from Denia, from where most of the excursions start as they are more accessible for all ages.