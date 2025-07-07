Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police

Guardia Civil now allows crime reports to be filed online in Spain

Members of the public will be able to initiate seven types of procedures without having to physically go to a police station

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:59

Reporting theft or loss of documentation is now possible without having to go to the nearest police station. The Guardia Civil has set up an electronic platform for communication of up to seven types of complaints in Spain.

People can report through the website sede.guardiacivil.gob.es or www.guardiacivil.es. These are the allowed procedures: lost or misplaced documents, location of documents, fraudulent bank card charges, theft inside a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, theft and damage.

The reports will have to be submitted with an electronic signature, which will speed up different procedures that until now required you to go to the station and wait. "The Guardia Civil is now just a click away," says the promotional video.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major expansion plan unveiled for close-to-capacity Malaga Airport
  2. 2 Video: Eleven aircraft and more than 50 specialists on the ground stabilise major wildfire in Montecorto
  3. 3 Marbella family issues urgent appeal to raise funds for life-saving throat cancer treatment
  4. 4 221 debtors in the province owe more than 800 million euros to the taxman
  5. 5 'Baños de ola': the origins of beach holidays in Spain
  6. 6 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform
  7. 7 Queues show where the time goes
  8. 8 Third Lamborghini dealer in Spain opens on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 How not to spend it
  10. 10 Restaurante Escorpio: a privileged place to enjoy the excellence of Spanish cuisine

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Guardia Civil now allows crime reports to be filed online in Spain