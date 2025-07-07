Guardia Civil now allows crime reports to be filed online in Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Reporting theft or loss of documentation is now possible without having to go to the nearest police station. The Guardia Civil has set up an electronic platform for communication of up to seven types of complaints in Spain.

People can report through the website sede.guardiacivil.gob.es or www.guardiacivil.es. These are the allowed procedures: lost or misplaced documents, location of documents, fraudulent bank card charges, theft inside a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, theft and damage.

The reports will have to be submitted with an electronic signature, which will speed up different procedures that until now required you to go to the station and wait. "The Guardia Civil is now just a click away," says the promotional video.